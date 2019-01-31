Declan Donnelly shares his experience of becoming a dad – and parents will relate The first-time dad has spoken candidly about life with his baby girl

Declan Donnelly has opened up about becoming a dad, admitting it’s the hardest thing he’s ever done. The Britain’s Got Talent judge, who became a parent to daughter Isla with wife Ali Astall in September, spoke candidly about his experiences – and many parents will relate!

"No one tells you how hard being a parent is!" Dec told Evening Standard. "We could have had a warning! It is literally the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I’m loving it."

Dec opened up about becoming a dad

Dec and his wife Ali welcomed their baby girl on 1 September, with the TV host telling fans he was "head over heels" with the new addition to their family in a sweet post showing him holding the newborn’s hand. While he has admitted to finding parenthood a challenge, Dec appears to love being a dad, and even brought baby Isla and his wife Ali over to Australia with him while he was filming I’m a Celebrity in November.

Earlier in the week, he and Ali enjoyed a rare night off parenting duties to attend the opening party for Mollie’s Motel & Diner in Buckland, Oxfordshire, where they were joined by celebrities including Paloma Faith, Richard Bacon and Jeremy Clarkson.

Dec's daughter Isla was born on 1 September

It’s been a big year for Dec; not only has he become a dad, but he also spent much of the last 12 months presenting shows including I’m a Celebrity and Britain’s Got Talent without Ant McPartlin, who took an extended break from television following his drink-driving arrest. The presenting duo reunited at the beginning of January and had some great news to cement Ant’s return, after picking up the accolade for Best Presenter at the National Television Awards for the 18th time.

An emotional Ant admitted it was down to Dec’s hard work that they had won the award, telling viewers: "I really don't feel like I can accept this award this year, it has to go to this guy [pointing to Dec] for his hard work, dedication, wit and funniness and for being the best mate out there. I love you, man."

