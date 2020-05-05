Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar takes a tumble during walk on the beach in adorable new video The Hell's Kitchen star is staying at his holiday home in Cornwall during the lockdown

Gordon Ramsay melted hearts on Tuesday afternoon after sharing the sweetest video on Instagram of his one-year-old son Oscar during a walk on the beach. The little boy was kitted out in a yellow raincoat and green wellingtons and had fun splashing in the water. At one point, he took a tumble into a puddle after being called by his dad, but luckily he was unphased, and hilariously looked at Gordon scowling. Fans adored the cute footage, with one commenting: "His face was like 'aw man did I just get wet," while another wrote: "Omg he's so cute, love how he just stays in the puddle." A third added: "Just too cute, love his little scowl at the end."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar take a tumble on the beach

Oscar is Gordon's youngest child with wife Tana Ramsay. The couple are also proud parents to Megan, 22, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and 18-year-old Matilda. The family relocated to their holiday home in Cornwall at the beginning of the lockdown, which is located along the beach. The spacious property also boasts a large garden, which has everything from a seating area to a paddling pool and tent for Oscar to enjoy. While they are social distancing, it hasn't stopped the family from feeling the love from some of their neighbours. In April, Gordon revealed that someone living close to them had gifted him a batch of asparagus. "Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift," he said in footage shared on his Instagram page. He also read out a note that his neighbour had attached, saying: "A little gift from the fields across your house."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker marks special occasion on her doorstep in New York

Oscar looks identical to his famous dad!

The doting dad added: "C'mon, seriously, that’s literally growing in the back of my garden," before making a subtle jibe at reports that locals had criticised the 53-year-old for choosing to spend lockdown in his second home, adding: "Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see? That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go. I’m sure one local will whinge about the asparagus. God bless you."

READ: Nicole Kidman shares incredible look inside garden at Nashville mansion

Gordon has been keeping himself and his fans busy during the lockdown by demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes, for what he's calling his Ramsay in Ten series. To make sure viewers can see he isn't exaggerating about the time it takes, the Michelin starred chef even hosts the videos on Instagram Live.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.