Strictly's Natalie Lowe shares rare picture of her 'little heart breaker' son Jack Natalie and her husband James welcomed their son last December

It's been a while since former Strictly Come Dancing star Natalie Lowe shared an adorable picture of her son Jack, so fans were delighted to see a new picture this week.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the proud mum shared a snap of Jack enjoying his new toy - a wooden teething ring.

Fans rushed to the comments section, but not before his proud godfather, Ian Waite, who wrote: "Awwwwww he's going to be a little heart breaker."

"He's gorgeous," wrote one of Natalie's fans, whilst another one remarked: "He's so gorgeous Natalie."

A third couldn't help but comment on his beautiful blue eyes, writing: "Those eyes," followed by a heart emoji.

Baby Jack enjoying his new toy

Natalie, 39, has shared a handful of photos of Jack since he was born last December. Back in May she shared a close-up of her son and revealed she was "loving life" with him.

"Oh my, time is flying by. My little bundle of joy is growing up WAY too fast... nearly 6months old, eek! Loving life with you Jack! #baby #babylove #babyboy #headoverheels #inlove."

In the comments section of the same photo, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ian revealed he had been chosen as Jack's godfather – much to the delight of their fans.

"My heart is exploding," he commented on the snap, before adding: "Can't wait to give my godson a cuddle. He's so gorgeous. Xxx."

Natalie paid tribute to James on Father's Day sharing the most adorable photo

Ian and Natalie have been the best of friends since 2009, when the mother-of-one joined the hit BBC dance show. The couple soon became a hit, dancing all the professional group dances as well as some outstanding solo numbers where they shared the spotlight with megastars including Dame Shirley Bassey.

Since leaving the show, Ian after season seven and Natalie in 2017 after season 14, the pair have embarked on tours together, have released dance DVDs as well as supported each other in their personal lives. In 2017, Natalie was by Ian's side as he married his boyfriend Drew, and a year later, Ian returned the favour and flew to Australia to accompany Natalie on her big day.

Natalie and husband James Knibbs welcomed their first child, Jack, in December last year and exclusively introduced him in HELLO! in January.