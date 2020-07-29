Ronan Keating shares new photo of baby Coco and her multi-tasking mum Storm! The couple welcomed their daughter in March

Ronan Keating's wife Storm is a multi-tasking mama! The singer took to Instagram this week to share a new photo of Storm cradling their baby daughter, Coco. The image shows the mum-of-two holding their baby in her arms, while also working on her phone, a stack of papers by her side.

MORE: Ronan and Storm Keating share sweet picture of baby Coco bonding with brother Cooper

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ronan Keating's wife Storm shares glimpse inside their stunning home

"Quick shout out to this ledge. You never stop making sure everyone is happy, you work so hard making sure everything is in its place and through it all you are a first class Mamma," father-of-five Ronan, 43, wrote.

MORE: Ronan Keating reveals details of wife Storm giving birth in lockdown

Ronan Keating has shared a photo of his multi-tasking wife Storm and baby Coco

It's the first glimpse fans have been given of little Coco in over a month. The little girl came into the world on 27 March, with her proud parents announcing her arrival with a sweet black-and-white snapshot. "A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp," Storm said at the time of the announcement. "Thank you so much for taking such great care of us. Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl @rokeating."

MORE: Storm Keating amazes fans with post-baby bikini body two weeks after giving birth

Ronan and Storm are also parents to three-year-old Cooper

Proud dad Ronan added: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama and Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating."

MORE: Ronan Keating reveals plans for family reunion to introduce baby Coco to his children

Ronan previously captured this beautiful snapshot of Storm and Coco

In June, Storm shared a beautiful photo of mother and daughter together, captured on camera by husband Ronan. The 38-year-old wrote: "Can't believe 12 weeks have already passed since this precious little gumnut joined our family. And how big she's grown since this photo! "#CocoKnoxKeating you are the most adorable little thing and I just can't get enough of you and your scrumptious little cuddles #myheartcouldburst #love #mylittlegirl #family #blessed. Great photo @rokeating!"

MORE: Inside Ronan and Storm Keating's incredible English farmhouse

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ronan And Storm: Home Sweet Home

The intimate moment, which sees proud mum Storm holding her newborn daughter in her arms as she kisses her head, was taken back in April, when Coco was just three weeks old.