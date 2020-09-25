REVEALED: The £8 John Lewis teddy bear slippers pregnant Princess Eugenie used for her sweet Instagram post

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s nothing we love more than a royal baby announcement – and Princess Eugenie had us in awwwww over the way she revealed that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting, posting the sweetest photo of a pair of fuzzy baby slippers on social media.

“Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....,” the Princess posted on Instagram, along with a close-up of her wedding ring and the teddy bear slippers, and a second pic of herself with husband Jack looking blissfully happy.

The adorable baby footwear appears to be from John Lewis, where you can snap up your own Baby Bear Slippers for just £8!

Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her baby’s first footwear – an adorable pair of baby bear slippers from John Lewis

The slippers, designed to “keep little paws toasty and warm” run from size 0 to 18 months and feature adorable little ears and an embroidered teddy bear face.

John Lewis & Partners Baby Bear Slippers, £8, John Lewis

But if you’d love to have a pair of teddy bear slippers for an older child, don’t worry – Gap also has a similar pair in their Baby Gap line, starting at size 5 and going up to size 12. The Baby Gap version is lined with fleece and has a rubber traction sole and rib-knit cuffs.

Baby Gap Cozy Bear Slippers, £9.95, John Lewis

Princess Eugenie revealed that she's expecting nearly two years after her beautiful royal wedding, held at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in October 2018.

The exciting royal baby announcement also comes just days after Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, visited an exhibition of her wedding dress, a gorgeous vintage gown that she borrowed from her grandmother the Queen, as it went on display at Windsor Castle. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise royal ceremony in July.

