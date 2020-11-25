Sharon Osbourne shares rare childhood photo - and she looks just like daughter Kelly! The star is married to Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne surprised fans with a throwback swimsuit selfie on Tuesday and when you see it you’ll know why!

The star, 68, posted a cute photo of herself from her childhood, sitting on a sun lounger, carrying a beach ball, and with her dog by her side.

She captioned it: "Well lookie here...me, my beach ball and my dog Dandy. Anyway, have a great night!"

Her fans went wild commenting on just how much she looks like her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, 36 - something they'd never realised before.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne's granddaughter suffers terrifying health scare

"No way, I thought it was Kelly," wrote one, while a second said: "Ohh so adorable and Kelly looks just like you Wow! So beautiful Mrs.O," and a third commented: "Kelly is your twin."

Sharon was clearly taking a walk down memory lane as she is currently in self-isolation for the second time after being exposed to coronavirus again.

Sharon made the announcement after she had to stay away from the set of The Talk and call in from home instead.

Sharon shared the throwback photo

She told her co-hosts and the show’s fans: "Oh lord, well I'm at home today because one of the ladies I work with at home has come down with COVID. So we're all in lockdown."

Sharon previously had to quarantine when two of her grandchildren - Jack Osbourne's daughters - tested positive for the virus.

Sharon and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are about to become the focus of a biopic. Their other daughter Aimee recently announced that casting is about to kick-off for the forthcoming project.

"Yes, it's still happening," she told NME. "I've been helping them with that as well. I think we’re getting ready to start casting too, which is really exciting.

Sharon and her daughter Kelly are close

"Finding the right kind of actors to portray them is going to be challenging, but we're looking forward to finding some newcomers," she said.

"I think authenticity, vulnerability, charisma, all those kinds of things will be needed to play them, because they're just both so unique.

"It’s definitely going to be challenging, and as excited as I am, it's going to be intense to find someone who can embody a challenging mix of characteristics for both of them.

"But I have faith we will find the right people."

