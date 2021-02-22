22 best unique and thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts to spoil your mum with

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For many of us, this might be the second Mother's Day we have to spend apart from our dear mums because of the pandemic. (Let’s hope it’s the last!) So with that in mind, there’s never been a better time to show your mum – biological or otherwise – that you love and appreciate her.

Mother’s Day this year falls on Sunday 14 March in the UK, so now’s the time to get thinking about what you want to gift the special lady in your life.

We’ve gathered together our pick of thoughtful and unique presents that she’ll love – and all of these can just as easily be gifted from sons or daughters and can be given to special aunts, grandmas, mothers-in-law and stepmothers too.

Any partners on the lookout for Mother’s Day gifts to give mum on behalf of younger children or first Mother's Day gifts will also find present inspiration if they scroll to the end.

Read on for our Mother’s Day gift guide – there’s something here to suit all budgets and interests.

Mother’s Day gifts from older children

Halden gin glasses (set of two), £30, The White Company

Is mum partial to Gin ‘O Clock? Then she needs a set of these gorgeous gin glasses to sip her tipple in style. They’re hand-blown in Poland, and the contemporary shape features a wonderful chunky base - which feels comfortable to hold and helps to keep the drink cool, too.

Katie Loxton Wonderful Mum candle, £16.99, John Lewis

The message on this beautiful candle speaks louder than words and it smells divine. Fresh, delicate and pure notes of soft cotton evoke a blissful aura whilst the addition of beautiful white orchid offers delicate floral flourishes to create a dreamy scent.

Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse coin purse, was £75 now £39, Kate Spade

If mum is a Disney fan (aren’t we all?) Then she’ll love this cute coin purse for keeping her spare change safe.

The Portal+ (15.6inch screen), £269, Facebook

If you and mum are apart on Mother’s Day, this handy piece of tech really is the perfect present. It’s a super-smart video calling device which lets you video chat with your Facebook friends via WhatsApp – and what really sets it apart is it follows you as you move around the room. So you and mum can chat away while you cook lunch or pop to the fridge to get a glass of wine to enjoy together virtually.

Elie Saab le Parfum, £66, Boots

Elie Saab's classic scent is a flowery dream - and mum is sure to love it. The scent opens with a top note of Orange blossom, middle notes are Jasmine and Patchouli. Base notes are Cedar-wood and Rose honey.

Calm Club big night in gift box, was £39.99 now £29.99, Firebox

This is such a cute idea for a Mother’s Day gift. It contains everything mum needs for a perfect, cosy and relaxing evening in. She can have a nice hot drink in the mug, light up the candle, slide her feet into the super soft socks, have a casual crack at the puzzle, and finally, when she’s ready - slip on the eye mask and drift off to sleep. Bliss.

Elixseri Opening Act, £76, Selfridges

If mum is into skincare then this serum is a must-have Mother's Day gift idea. This gentle overnight resurfacer works while you sleep to leave skin smooth and glowing, maximising the effectiveness of any other products applied the next day.

Dewdrop butterfly nest box, £11.99, Amazon

This really does fall into the category of the best Mother’s Day gift for the mum who has everything! If she has a garden and loves wildlife she’ll love this dewdrop-shaped butterfly nest. Hang in a sunny spot away from wind close to plants which butterflies and other pollinated insects are attracted to. You can also unscrew the back and add in some banana skin to make the nest extra appealing.

Mother’s Day copper jewel terrarium, £174.95, The Urban Botanist

Well this is a little bit special! The Urban Botanist have launched a special range of Mother’s Day Terrariums and Ecosystems featuring lovely pink hued succulent plants which require minimum care. Each one comes with a preserved pink rose and rose quartz heart crystals to symbolise love this Mothers Day and fairy lights can be added for an extra special touch. The brand also has an exclusive range available at Selfridges.

Mom, I Wrote a Book About You, £10.98, Amazon

There are several fill-them-in, tribute books available, but this hardcover version is one of the nicest we’ve seen. You create a truly heartfelt gift by following the prompts such as “My favourite meal you used to make was…” and “What I love most about our relationship is how we...” to relive your fondest memories and remind her what she means to you. If you want a thoughtful gift for Mother's Day then look no further - the Amazon reviews section is full of customers saying how it made their mums cry!

Mum You Deserve a Crown card £5, Oliver Bonas

Give mum the crown she deserves on Mother’s Day – the badge with tassle is removable so she can wear it all day.

Natura Bissé Diamond Instant Glow, £74, Lookfantastic

You might not be able to book your mother in for a fancy facial right now, but you can gift her a fab facial treatment she can do at home. This simple yet luxurious three-step treatment performs an express ‘Mini-Lift’. The trio of ampoules exfoliate, brighten and visibly lift skin in just ten minutes. Man can expect instant, long-lasting and professional results without leaving her bathroom.

One Year Roses Make Up Box, £49.99, Prezzybox

This gorgeous and unique makeup box features specially-preserved roses that last up to a year – this will look lovely on her dressing table. It also comes in single rose and 16-rose versions.

Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask, £12, 111 Skin

This de-puffing eye mask is supermodel approved – if it’s good enough for Candace Swanepoel then it’s good enough for mum! The cooling hydrogel mask wraps around the contour of the eye area and infuses the skin with powerful active ingredients that target puffiness and dark circles. Pop it on for 20 minutes for a dramatic, re-energised result and for better results, store in the fridge. Perfect for mum to pamper herself with on Mother’s Day.

Thanks for putting up with my s**t chocolate, £9.99, Firebox

We don’t in any way encourage swearing, but this unique Mother’s Day gift is sure to raise a smile. Not only does this handmade, strawberries and cream-flavoured white chocolate bar come in a classy gift box, but when you flip up the lid there’s a little space for you to write a heartfelt message.

Rainbow pop pom basket, £19.99, Sourced by Oxfam

How about an ethical Mother’s Day Gift? Everything from the Sourced by Oxfam collection donates money to Oxfam, while supporting the livelihoods of artisans from across the globe. This seagrass basket is made in Vietnam by talented women with traditional techniques. It brings a pop of colour to mum’s living room and looks lovely if you put a plant in it.

Personalised Not So Evil Step Mum Socks socks, £13.99, Prezzybox

One for the stepmums – it can be personalised with your name and message.

Gucci Flora Emerald Gardenia eau de toilette, £62, Selfridges

Gucci’s iconic Flora pattern, originally illustrated by Vittorio Accornero, is brought to life by the Flora Emerald Gardenia eau de toilette. Held in a vintage-style painted bottle, the floral green scent mixes its eponymous Gardenia note with bright lemon and pear top notes on a woody base.

Mother’s Day Gifts from younger children

Mum and me Bestie organic embroidered sweats, £90, NotOnTheHighStreet

How adorable are these super-soft matching organic ‘bestie’ jumpers? Just imagine the Insta pictures you can take!

Personalised I Love Mummy This Much book, £21.99, Wonderbly

This is sure to be a bedtime story favourite! Personalise with your children’s and mum’s name to create a personalised story during which each child tells mum just how much they love her.

First Mother’s Day Gifts

Personalised First Mother’s Day onesie, £7.99, Etsy

These cute baby vests can be personalised with the name and colour font of your choice.

Personalised First Mother’s Day frame, £26, My 1st Years

This lovely thoughtful Mother's Day gift includes an ink pad to capture baby’s hand print and a space to add your own quote. Lovely!

