10 first Father’s Day gifts for new dads in 2021: From personalised to cute handmade presents

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dad’s special day is just around the corner – and it’ll be even more special if he’s celebrating his first Father’s Day on Sunday 20 June! It’s no doubt a date he looked forward and dreamed about – so all the more reason to go the extra mile, wouldn’t you say?

What is a good first fathers day gift?

There are so many great present ideas out there - and some of the nicest are ones you can personalise with baby and dad's names and special messages. We’ve gathered together the best Father’s Day gifts for new dads who’ve just or recently joined the daddy club.

RELATED: 39 unique Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will love

Personalised 'Daddy and me' babygrow, £19.99, Prezzybox

You have to make sure you get the perfect Instagram shot on dad’s special day – and this babygrow is the icing on the cake! It can be personalised with your own special message with dad and baby’s names and it’ll be one to cherish forever when the day is over.

I Love You This Much personalised Father’s Day book, £21.99, Wonderbly

The story follows an everyday adventure from breakfast to bedtime as each child tells daddy how much they love him – and of course you can personalise it with names of daddy and kids and their characters. Sure to be a bedtime favourite for many years to come.

Personalised father’s day frame, £12.99, Etsy

This lovely frame, which is an Etsy best-seller can be personalised with dad and baby’s name and your own personal message. We bet he’d love to open this on his First Father’s Day!

Personalised dad and me dippy egg and toast board, £24.99, Amazon

This is such a thoughtful Father’s Day gift gift for any dads who love to share breakfast with their little ones!

Kids hand print keyring kit, £9.99, Prezzybox

This is such a cute idea! It’s a kit with everything you need to create a personalised hand or foot print keyring. All you have to do is paint your little one’s hand or foot, press it onto the film and pop it in the oven and it’ll shrink down to size.

MORE: Best hampers to gift your dad this Father's Day

Just for the record you’re the best dad personalised vinyl, £16.99, Amazon

Just in case there was any doubt, this is a first Father’s Day gift that speaks volumes (get it?) Can be mounted on a wall or displayed on the provided stand.

Team Surname matching t-shirts, £34, NotOnTheHighSt

These are just so adorable we can hardly breathe! A great first Father’s Day gift that will make him grin from ear to ear.

Kids drawing key chain, 21.76, Etsy

There's nothing cuter than those first drawings the kids bring home. Well instead of just pinning them to the fridge, you can get them immortalised forever as a brass keyring that dad can keep as a memento forever.

Nixplay smart digital photo frame, £169.99, Amazon

Trust us, a digital photo frame is one of those things you never knew you needed till you actually get one – and it makes a lovely first Father’s Day gift because you can pre-load it with all your favourite photos of dad and baby. You can also invite family members to share their top snaps via the app instantly.

Personalised ‘the day you became my daddy’ keyring, £15, NotOnTheHighSt

Why not mark his first Father’s Day with this personalised leather calendar key ring – stamped with day he joined the daddy club.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.