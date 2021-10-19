Alex Jones' son Kit meets his 'hero' – and it's adorable

On Monday, The One Show's Alex Jones treated her children to an adorable family day out, during which son Kit, two, met his 'hero'.

The mum-of-three shared some beautiful shots of Kit stood with children's book character the Gruffalo, and while the beast stared at the camera, Kit appeared to be a little more distracted by its big clawed feet. The youngster was appropriately dressed for the cold day out, wearing a bobble hat, with a cute fox design on the flaps, a blue jacket and some blue trousers with an animal design on them; he even had a sweet pair of wellington boots on.

"Kit met one of his heroes today and he wasn't disappointed," the doting mum captioned the image.

She also shared another insight into their day out, as Kit played in a small adventure park which had an incredible water function.

The two-year-old was enthralled by what was in front of him, as Alex penned: "Kit to water like a moth to a flame!!"

Alex shared the sweet moment on Instagram

Alex has certainly had her hands full as of late as she and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their third child, Annie, back in August.

Last week, the Welsh presenter celebrated a small milestone with her daughter, as she took her on her first shopping spree.

To celebrate the achievement, Alex treated herself to a coffee and alongside a snap, she remarked: "First shopping trip with Annie but first… a giant cup of coffee."

Alex is now a mum-of-three

Three days after giving birth, Alex shared a birth announcement with fans which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

She went on: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

