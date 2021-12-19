Alex Jones shares heart-melting moment with baby Annie as she prepares for her daughter's first Christmas The One Show star is a doting mum-of-three

TV and radio presenter Alex Jones shared a glimpse into her pre-Christmas preparations with her daughter Annie at the weekend, as she gets ready to celebrate her first festive season as a mum-of-three.

The stylish brunette posted a sweet selfie from her family life to her Instagram Stories, which showed Alex standing in front of a mirror, clutching her little girl to her chest and planting a kiss on her face.

The proud mum captioned the scene: "Fire is lit and the girls are happy!!"

Below the reflection of Alex and Annie a roaring fireplace could be seen, decorated with winter foliage, and a Christmas tree's lights twinkled in the background – how cosy!

Having welcomed little Annie back in August, Alex and her husband, Charlie Thomson, now have three little ones to make Christmas special for.

As well as their daughter, the couple, who married back in 2015, also share sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two.

Last month, the 44-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share what her eldest child was hoping to get for Christmas.

The One Show host shared a photo of her son's Christmas list, which contained a lot of LEGO, specifically some Paw Patrol themed sets.

"Ted's been writing his Christmas list," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

The former Shop Well for Less presenter frequently shares insights into her life as a parent on social media, sharing several photos and clips of her children – although she prefers to keep their faces hidden.

Earlier in December, Alex shared a sweet photo to Instagram Stories that showed herself and her eldest son, whose face was covered by a blue heart emoji but whose traditional shepherd's costume could be seen.

His mum beamed as she posed for the picture, which she sweetly captioned: "First nativity. Cried." No doubt many parents will relate!

