Gwen Stefani's youthful appearance in new video causes a stir among fans The No Doubt singer shared some exciting news

Gwen Stefani sparked a fan frenzy when she showed off her youthful appearance to share some exciting news on Thursday.

The 52-year-old posted a video on Instagram to announce the launch of her official fan Facebook page – and while many of her followers were delighted over the new group, others couldn't help but be amazed by her radiant appearance.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's youthful appearance distracts fans from exciting news

With her flawless complexion on show, Gwen looked ageless in a tiger print jacket with her long blonde locks cascading down her chest.

It wasn't long before questions about her appearance came flooding in, with one fan responding: "I think we all want to know that skin care routine. Love you!" A second said: "We're gonna need your beauty tips miss looking 19... STILL!"

A third added: "It's impossible for you to age." While a fourth remarked: "Damn, you still look great!"

Gwen's ageless appearance often stuns fans

Captioning the clip, the No Doubt singer penned: "So excited that we're launching an official fan group on facebook! click the link in my bio to join now and get a first look at content from my team & connect with other weirdozzzzz! see you in there!"

In the accompanying video, Gwen said: "Hello! Alright, so this is the deal. I am actually trying out something new on my Facebook. I'm going to be doing like, an official fan group, like hang out, the weirdos, you know who you are.

"I want you guys to come and hang out on Facebook, and who knows, maybe I'll be putting some exclusive stuff on there and maybe I'll actually see you there too."

Gwen is married to country star Blake Shelton

Gwen's latest post comes after she had fans falling over themselves when she revealed she will be performing at the Rodeo Houston in March.

To announce her live show, Gwen shared a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a pair of thigh-high suede boots, fishnet tights, tiny denim shorts, and a lacy bra – and once again, fans were in awe of her look.

"OMG you look amazing!" exclaimed one follower. A second responded: "Queen of yeehaw!" A third added: "Goddess gorgeous, beautiful Queen, Gwen made me smile with this post. Bless you, always."

