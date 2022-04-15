Victoria Beckham celebrates Easter with the cutest photo of daughter Harper It's time for bunnies, chicks and Easter eggs!

The Beckham family look to be enjoying a relaxing sunny Easter weekend like the rest of the UK, with mum Victoria posting an adorable new photo on her Instagram page.

The mother-of-four, who last weekend saw her eldest child Brooklyn marry Nicola Peltz in a lavish Palm Beach wedding ceremony, shared a snap of her daughter Harper, 10, cuddling her pet bunny as they get in the Easter mood.

Harper plays football with her dad David Beckham

"Happy Easter weekend!! Kisses from #HarperSeven & Coco the bunny," wrote fashion designer Victoria.

In the picture, we see pretty Harper dressed in a summery lilac top snuggling her very cute fluffy rabbit as she smiles for the camera. Harper has clearly spent time in the sunshine of late as her hair is a beautiful blonde shade.

Harper and her bunny Coco

Victoria's fans adored the cheerful snap, with one telling the former Spice Girl: "Aww so cute. Happy Easter darling Harper, Coco Bunny & all the Beckham family."

Another posted: "So sweet! Happy Easter," with a third telling the star: "Harper is always smiling, a sign that she’s a cherished little girl. You have a lovely family."

Several followers couldn't believe how grown up Harper is looking now – indeed, it feels like yesterday Harper was a toddler being carried by dad David in photos. One fan said: "Omg... Where does the time go???!"

Mum Victoria and daughter Harper

The photo looks to have been taken at the Beckham's Cotswold house, which is located within the Great Tew estate in Chipping Norton and boasts its own wine cellar, football court, swimming pool, four-foot deep lake and sauna.

The incredible property, which is estimated to be worth around £12million, has played host to some amazing star-studded parties, including Brooklyn's 21st birthday celebration and the baptism of his siblings Cruz and Harper.

A very Happy Easter to the Beckhams and Coco the bunny!

