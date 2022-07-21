Katie Holmes makes rare comment about life with daughter Suri The Dawson's Creek star has one child with ex Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes is notoriously private when it comes to her family life with her daughter Suri – but the actress has finally shared a rare insight into their relationship.

The Dawson's Creek star – who shares her 16-year-old with ex-husband Tom Cruise – opened up about how the duo coped together during the height of the pandemic in a new interview, revealing the sweet ways they would pass the time while in lockdown.

"I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Katie told the sophomore issue of Amazing magazine.

"We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock [laughs]… Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing ten times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room, and it still holds up. It was fun."

Last year, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

Katie and Suri have a very close relationship

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Katie welcomed Suri on 6 April 2006. Shortly after, Tom described the birth as "everything that we wanted it to be. ... It was spiritual. It was powerful. It was indescribable".

Suri and Tom are said to have a strained relationship

Suri and Tom are now reported to have an estranged relationship, with the last public photo of them together dating back to 2012 when the two were snapped visiting Disneyland.

