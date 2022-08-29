NCIS star Michael Weatherly shares rare photo of son during jaw-dropping vacation

Michael Weatherly is finally enjoying some much-deserved downtime following the conclusion of his CBS legal drama Bull earlier this year - and it's safe to say we're a little bit jealous!

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a breathtaking photo of an archaeological site in Greece, which is the latest stop of his trip around Europe, which he has been enjoying with his wife Bojana Janković and two children, Olivia and Liam. The family have previously stopped over in Rome and Montenegro, but it's his latest post that has sparked the biggest reaction from his fans as it featured a rare glimpse of his 9-year-old son.

"Liam contemplates Western Civilization from the starting point. You can imagine the questions," he hilariously captioned the snap, which showed his youngster leaning over a railing to get a better view of the incredible ruins.

"Where to begin," one joked in the replies, while another said: "How sweet! What a great way to learn history, you must be a wonderful teacher." A third added: "What an awesome experience for all of you but especially your kids!"

Liam contemplates Western Civilization from the starting point. You can imagine the questions… pic.twitter.com/Qhrq8Muw2n — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) August 19, 2022

Michael shared a rare photo of his son during the jaw-dropping vacation

Earlier this month, the actor - who is also known for his role in NCIS - shared a selfie of himself and his ten-year-old daughter Olivia as they first began their summer vacation. "Somebody say summer before I get tagged out!" he captioned the snap that showed them both wearing white.

As fans will know, Michael played the lead on Bull - which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr Phil for six years - a role he took just months after bowing out of NCIS.

He starred as fan favourite Tony DiNozzo on the Mark Harmon-led series for 13 seasons between 2003 and 2016, making his vacation to Europe long overdue as it seems that he has been working non-stop for almost two decades.

