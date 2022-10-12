A Barbie Dream House for 50% off - plus 7 more great toy deals in Amazon's early Black Friday sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you want to get some early Christmas shopping done or need a birthday present for the kids, now's the perfect time!

Black Friday has come early thanks to Amazon's first-ever October Prime Day - and you can make huge savings if you snap up the deals that are laid on for Prime Customers.

There's up to 60% off selected toys including great deals on Lego, Playmobil, Barbie, board games and pre-school toys - including the chance to save a whopping £150 on a Barbie Dream House!

Keep scrolling for our pick of the best, and snap them up before the sale ends at midnight on 12 October.

Barbie dream playhouse, was £309.99 Prime Day price £160.98, Amazon

Measuring 3.5ft tall, with ten indoor and outdoor play areas, 75+ storytelling pieces, a working elevator and pool with slide, the Barbie Dreamhouse is so good that even grown-ups will want to play!

Take apart dinosaur toys with drill and storage box, was £26.99 Prime Day Price £15.99, Amazon

This STEM toy is great for dino fans - build a posable Tyrannosaurus Rex, Centrosaurus, Triceratops and Velociraptor with the toy drill and store them all away in the box when not in use.

Fire HD kids tablet, was £109.99 Prime Day price £69.99, Amazon

This is a full-featured 7" HD tablet (not a toy) with a kid-proof case, parental controls, two-year worry-free guarantee and one year of Amazon Kids+ with apps, games and videos for an unbeatable price. It's even worth buying and stashing till Christmas.

LOL Surprise Dance Machine Car with Exclusive Doll, was £35.99 Prime Day price £29.99, Amazon

This beautiful doll car has a fierce metallic blue and purple finish and comes with an exclusive LOL Surprise Doll – Dancebot The pop-up, blacklight headlights shine and glow, and flip out the back to reveal a doll-sized surprise pool and dance floor! The pool liner is removable to fill with water and cleans out easily.

Playmobil City Action Fire engine, was £63 now £30, Amazon

Suitable for ages four and up and with light and sound action.

Plugo tunes piano learning kit, was £49.99 Prime Day price £39.99, Amazon

This is a great toy that works with smartphones and tablets to help kids aged five to ten learn to play piano, get friendly with musical notes and build musical intelligence. It's 30% off during Prime Day.

Throw Throw Burrito, was £24.99 Prime Day price £19.99, Amazon

This fun family game has been described as Uno meets Nerf. It's a card game, with a dodgeball element.

