Kelly Rowland's nine-year-old son, Titan, towers over her as they celebrate major moment

Kelly shared a selection of clips and photos of her first-born child, including a sweet video where they sat together on a boat, with Titan all dressed up in an outfit that carried prints of various marine animals and a sharktooth necklace. As Titan sat on his mom's lap, he almost matched her height as she sweetly sang to him before kissing him on the cheek.

Another photo showed off Titan's height as they posed together in the family's garden with Kelly sat down while Titan stood next to his mom with the pair sharing a funny moment between themselves.

In a tribute to her son, Kelly penned: "To my favorite sushi eating buddy, my favorite 1st born, my favorite being silly buddy, my favorite teacher of the sea, you never cease to amaze me, you are wildly creative, and brilliant! I love you more than you will ever TRULY know! Would do anything for you! Happy Birthday my [heart emoji]! How did 9yrs pass by so fast?!?!"

Her followers were quick to comment, as Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, said: "Happy birthday birthday boy you are the smartest, most handsome, I love you," while a second fan added: "Happy Bday Titan, Kelly that's your twin for real."

A third shared: "This is soooo sweet! Happy Birthday Titan," while a fourth wrote: "Wow 9 years old already! Well done Kelly," and a fifth joked: "@kellyrowland make sure you get him some Five Guys."

Kelly shares both of her sons with husband Tim Weatherspoon. Speaking to Us Weekly at the time of Titan's birth, Kelly said: "We are thrilled to announce that today we are the proud parents of our first son, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. Titan was born at 1:30 pm [PT] and weighed 7.5 lbs. We are blessed to report everyone is healthy and happy!"

Earlier in the year, Kelly and Titan headed to the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, and the youngster was almost as tall as his mom as they stood together for a series of photos.

Titan stood shoulder-height to his mom, who rested her hand on top of his head, as he flashed a grin for the photographers. Kelly shared the moment online, with the simple caption: "#NASCAR," but her fans couldn't get over Titan's height.

One commented: "So fun!! Titan is getting so big," while a second added: "Not Titan almost [being] as tall as you."

Kelly is also mom to son Noah

Others were blown away by the family resemblance, with one follower enthusing: "He looks like you and your husband so much, cute kid!" and another noted: "He is such a cutie!! He's your twin." One fan was so struck by the resemblance that they shared: "If ever there was a male version of Kelly Rowland! Young man is your twin!"

