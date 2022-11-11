Carol Vorderman shares rare snap with lookalike daughter

Carol Vorderman has thrilled her loyal fans by sharing a rare selfie with her daughter Katie King. The former Countdown host took to social media to show off her close relationship with scientist daughter at an event they attended together. Carol shares two children, Katie, 31, and Cameron, 25, with her ex Patrick King.

Carol, 61, beamed for a mother-daughter snap while looking ethereal in a furry white dress. Her daughter Katie, 31, served up serenity in a classy black number featuring a contemporary keyhole cut-put and a sleeveless shape.

The two enjoyed an evening side by side at a friend's party, where they indulged in a classy tipple with loved ones.

Carol took to Instagram to share a series of images from her busy week, including her wholesome moment with her daughter. She captioned the post: "TODAY @thismorning @imacelebrity Gone blonder @homehouselondon for a bit of a change Out out with my clever girl @katie.science at a wonderful party with old friends...so good...And our @rorybremner1 being as brilliant as ever.....'I've got to nip off to Gavin Williamson's party. It's a surprise party. I didn't want to go but I got bullied into it!!' Rory you're a wonder."

Carol Vorderman and her daughter Katie King snapped a sweet selfie

The star's friends and fans adored the array of pictures and flocked to share their love for Carol and Katie's bond. "Two peas in a pod," one wrote, while another added: "Beautiful daughter." A third noted: "Love you Carol you look fabulous," and a fourth penned: "Beautiful young ladies."

The two share a close bond

Carol certainly knows how to pose up a storm, and on Wednesday she did just that as she strutted her stuff in the most perfect pair of leather trousers. Taking to her Instagram account, the former presenter was a winter vision in the stunning brown trousers which she matched with a chic animal print shirt from Guess, that featured an ultra-sharp collar.

As she marched across the room in the clip, the star flipped her fabulous blonde hair and made a revelation about her iconic tresses in the caption, penning: "Gone a little blonder @petarhistovhair."

