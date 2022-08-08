Zara Tindall's baby son Lucas steals the show at Gatcombe Park with hilarious antics The royal took part in the competition

The Tindall family were out in full force on Sunday as they soaked up the glorious sunshine at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

Equestrian star Zara was joined by her husband Mike, 43, daughters, Mia, eight, and Lena, four, and one-year-old son Lucas. Taking place at her mother Princess Anne’s royal estate in Gloucestershire, Zara braved the heat and took part in the prestigious event.

In one sweet photo, the Queen's granddaughter was spotted petting a horse alongside baby Lucas. Smiling from ear to ear, the doting mum-of-three watched on proudly as her fearless tot attempted to pat the horse's nose.

Other photos showed little Lucas getting up close and personal with his new equine friend. From the comfort of Zara's arms, the youngster could be seen grasping the horse's reigns with a look of pure delight.

Zara's one-year-old son got stuck in

The mother-son duo unintentionally wore matching outfits for their fun-filled family day out. Zara, 41, donned a pair of denim shorts and a navy polo shirt, whilst Lucas was dressed in a pair of pinstriped shorts, a navy top, and a light blue denim bucket hat. Prepped for his adventurous afternoon, the youngster was moreover seen wearing a pair of adorable white Velcro trainers.

This weekend marks the first celebration of the equestrian festival since 2019, according to the event's website. The organisers called the event "a true showcase of the sport, from grassroots to the elite level".

Little Lucas made a new furry friend

Zara is a renowned and accomplished British equestrian who regularly takes part in major competitions. Back in 2012, the royal enjoyed success at the London Olympics winning a team silver medal, and more recently in September 2021, Zara formed part of the GB eventing team that won the Nations Cup at Aachen.

The young tot enjoyed his action-packed day

Zara's Gatcombe Park appearance comes after she recently celebrated her 11-year wedding anniversary with her husband Mike. The royal exchanged vows with the former rugby player on 30th July 2011 in Scotland.

While they rarely post public tributes to one another on their relationship milestone, it's possible that the duo privately marked their special day with their three young children: Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

