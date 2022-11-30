Brendan Fraser makes rare appearance with lookalike sons The Whale star has three children

Brendan Fraser is enjoying a monumental comeback thanks to his role in The Whale – and there's no one else he'd rather share the limelight with than his family.

The 53-year-old made a dapper appearance on Tuesday at a screening of his upcoming movie in NYC, and he was joined by two of his sons, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, as well as his longtime girlfriend, makeup artist Jeanne Moore.

Walking the red carpet at Alice Tully Hall with his boys, there was no denying the family resemblance.

Brendan's youngest Leland went suited and booted like his dad but added a cool twist, wearing a red patterned shirt with several buttons undone and black skinny pants underneath a long black smart jacket.

Holden, meanwhile, went for double denim in shades of gray and blue which he teamed with a gray turtleneck.

Brendan opted for a blue, pinstripe suit and looked so proud as he stood in between his sons, who both smirked for the camera with the same smile as their dad.

Brendan and his sons Leland, (L) and Holden (R)

Brendan has one other son with his ex-wife Afton Smith, Griffin, 20, who he previously revealed is autistic.

Opening up about his family, The Mummy star told Interview Magazine: "I have three kids of my own. My oldest son Griffin has special needs. He's autistic.

"He just turned 20. He's a big kid. He's six foot five. He's got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity.

Brendan has been dating Jeanne for years

"And because of the beauty of his spectrum—call it a disorder if you will, I disagree with you—he knows nothing of irony."

Brendan added: "He doesn't know what cynicism is. You can't insult him. He can't insult you. He's the happiest person and is, in my life and many others, also the manifestation of love. Being with my kids and their mom and our family has given me such love."

