Drew Barrymore admits she doesn't give her daughters Christmas gifts

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she doesn't buy her children Christmas gifts, instead taking them on a "trip" every year.

The actress turned TV personality is mom to eight-year-old Frankie, and Olive, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman, and she joked that the girls "don't love" her decision. Watch the video below to see why Drew thinks the experience is more important...

However while talking to Entertainment Tonight Drew did share that the girls "get plenty of things throughout the year, so I'm not like some weird, strict, cold mom".

"I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory and I'd rather invest it in this," she added.

Drew keeps her girls out of the spotlight but fans were delighted when her ex shared snapshots of the adorable duo earlier in the year, and it was revealed that they are the double of their famous mom.

Taking to Instagram, Will - who has since remarried to his wife, Alexandra Michler - posted images of both children from his home in New York. Frankie and Olive have Drew's unforgettable smile and while the latter sports a dark head of hair, their youngest is blonde, just like Drew.

Drew with her eldest Frankie in 2017

Will is a hands-on dad and has posted images of them cooking dinner, enjoying vacations and playing dress-up too.

Drew and Will split in 2016 and have remained amicable, successfully co-parenting their children together.

He commented on the girl's resemblance to Drew earlier in 2022, when the actress posted a throwback video of herself on Instagram.

"This is both Olive and Frankie all at once," he wrote, making reference to Drew's mannerisms.

Drew and Will are now divorced

Drew found the divorce from Will very difficult and opened up about the agony of the break-up on her show.

Talking about seeking help for her mental health, she said: "I went through a really painful divorce and I wasn't doing very well.

"I had these two kids I had to fight for and I needed help. So I started reaching out to different people and eventually I made some big sweeping changes in my life. I got on a whole new track. Not back on track, but a whole new one that I helped build."

