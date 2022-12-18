Gisele Bundchen takes time off to 'recharge' with kids with ex Tom Brady The supermodel is taking the chance to rejuvenate

Gisele Bundchen is making the best use of having some downtime before the holidays, and after a few family celebrations, is taking the time to rest and rejuvenate.

The supermodel revealed that she and her two kids with Tom Brady, 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian, had made their way over to spend some time in her home country of Brazil.

The trio were seen at a lush resort, splashing around in their pool, relaxing in their room with spectacular views of the sea, and going on gorgeous sunlit walks.

Gisele could also be spotted taking in the fresh air while meditating on the deck, snacking with her kids, who looked so grown up, and overall having the time of her life.

"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart emoji]," she captioned her post, and her fans couldn't resist commenting with heart emojis of their own.

"Glad you are back and in your happiest place ..... All the very best to you," one wrote, while another said: "You're a great mom!!!"

Gisele jetted off to spend time with family in Brazil

A third added: "You beauty, welcome home!" while one also gushed: "Your photos give [off] an inexplicable peace."

Gisele, who is also step-mom to Tom's son Jack, 15, got the chance to spend some time with her kids celebrating a host of milestones.

The entire family took a trip to Disneyland in anticipation for both Vivian and Jack's birthdays, the first of which was her daughter's.

Vivian turned 10 on 5 December, which her mother commemorated with a series of photographs displaying their close bond and her love for the water and animals.

The ex-married couple's kids, Benjamin and Vivian, celebrated milestone birthdays recently

Benjamin, who became a teenager upon turning 13, showed off his more mischievous and playful side in the photographs his mom posted, while dad Tom also shared a picture of him, which Gisele showed her support for by commenting a heart emoji.

