Gisele Bundchen celebrates friend's birthday in upbeat video The Brazilian model split from NFL star Tom Brady earlier this year

Although Gisele Bundchen currently has a tumultuous personal life, the model still found reason to celebrate during the week.

The star uploaded a fun clip onto her Instagram Stories where she wished her close friend, Harry Josh, a happy birthday. In the video, Gisele was grooving by herself when Harry began dancing behind her. The pair are soon laughing with one another. "Spring cleaning baby," Harry quipped as the pair continued to dance, with people off-camera starting to laugh.

"Happy birthday @haryjoshhair!!! Love u," she wrote, alongside a white heart.

Harry is a hair stylist and will no doubt have helped Gisele in looking flawless for many of the stunning photoshoots that she takes part in.

He will also have been a shoulder for the model as she goes through her split with NFL star Tom Brady.

Gisele and Harry have a close bond

The couple announced the sad news earlier this year, but they have had an amicable split as Gisele showed her support for her ex-husband earlier this week.

Last week, the pair's son, Benjamin, turned 13 and both his parents made sure to pay tribute to their son on social media.

Tom wrote: "Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager. You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny."

Gisele and Tom went their separate ways in October

What's more, Gisele not only liked the message from her ex, but responded to it too, simply replying with a red love heart emoji.

Gisele had written a similar message on her account. She penned: "We have a new teenager in the house! Happy birthday my sweet angel!

"I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much!"

