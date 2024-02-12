Stacey Dooley shares relatable parenting struggle as she reveals unseen corner of stunning family home

Stacey Dooley shared a very relatable parenting struggle as she debuted the stunning new furniture inside her family home, which she shares with her partner Kevin Clifton and their one-year-old daughter, Minnie.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter posted a video from inside her home, showing two gorgeous white, shaggy armchairs from pre-owned furniture marketplace, Vinterior.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares stunning new furniture in unseen corner of family home

In the caption, Stacey couldn't help but joke about the inevitable furniture stains. "(PERFECT for a one yr old with constant grubby hands)," penned the 36-year-old.

Fans rushed to the comments section to heap praise on Stacey's new furniture. One person wrote: "How fun!!!! I love them!" while another added: "Very fluffy!!!!!"

Stacey often shares glimpses inside her home, which she and Kevin purchased back in 2020. Last year, the TV star posted a photo of their dining room, which features stunning bay windows, a stone fireplace, decorative wall mouldings and an incredible chandelier.

© Instagram Stacey previously shared a glimpse of her stunning dining room

Clearly a fan of Scandi-style decor, Stacey also shared a picture of a quiet corner in the house, which boasts pistachio green walls and wooden furniture.

The couple's gorgeous property is the perfect place to bring up their little girl Minnie, who celebrated her first birthday in January.

Stacey and Kevin, who first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, marked the milestone birthday by throwing a pink-themed party, which featured a towering three-tiered birthday cake adorned with white icing that spelled: "MINNIE IS ONE".

© Instagram Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton marked baby Minnie's first birthday in January

Surrounding the cake were two vases of pink flowers, as well as an array of delicious-looking dishes, including two raspberry pavlovas, focaccia bread and spaghetti.

"Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g [pink love heart emoji]. My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort…what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched. Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE," Stacey wrote in the caption.

© Instagram The doting parents pulled out all the stops for Minnie's first birthday

Another image gave fans a glimpse at the chic party decorations, including a pale pink, pearly white and metallic grey balloons covering the ceiling of their living room.

Both parents are clearly overjoyed with their little girl, and Stacey even opened up about how motherhood has changed her during an exclusive interview with HELLO! in September last year.

© Instagram Stacey welcomed her baby girl in January last year

"It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us.

"I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"