Stacey Solomon sparks fan reaction with latest gift for baby daughter Rose

Stacey Solomon thrilled fans when she unveiled her handmade gift for her 14-month-old daughter, Rose.

TRENDING: Why Princess Kate and Prince William skipped King Charles' royal Christmas lunch

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star posted a festive video of herself painting and assembling a tiny dressing table for her only daughter.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's epic Christmas home makeover with baby Rose

Loading the player...

The sweet piece of furniture featured pastel pink wooden legs, rosebud wallpaper detailing and pistachio green handles.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's cute photo of mini-me daughter Rose leaves fans confused

READ: Do Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash disagree on having another baby?

Bursting with pride, Stacey, 33, captioned her post: "Proud. I decided to make Rose's Christmas present this year and I'm so proud of it… She's obsessed with my makeup, brushes and sitting at my dressing table pulling the drawers out and looking at everything."

The TV star created an ultra-special gift

She continued: "So I saved all of my empties & washed her up my spare brushes & made her her very own dressing table from a drawer shelf… Now we can get ready together and she has her very own versions of mummy's things. I will probably hide the empty perfume from her, but it looked nice for the video. Also I might cut the legs down they were spare from an Ikea flat pack so they’re a bit tall."

Impressed by Stacey's handiwork, fans flooded the comment section with an array of touching messages. "Stace this is adorable and if I knew I wouldn’t harm myself I'd make one," enthused one follower, whilst a second penned: "Oh this is beyond thoughtful."

Stacey and her kids recently enjoyed a snow day

"I want that for my bedroom, never mind for a toddler!" gushed a third, and a fourth chimed: "Stop it, this is so stinking CUTE!!!!"

Stacey's proud mum moment comes after the former X Factor contestant transformed her home into an idyllic winter wonderland. Known for her extravagant seasonal displays, Stacey decorated her £1.2million Pickle Cottage with a plethora of Narnia-themed props and lavish ornaments.

Stacey welcomed Rose in October 2021

Pulling out all the stops, the doting mum decorated her porch area with a spectacular eucalyptus floral display, a wooden sleigh, a trio of Christmas trees, festive lanterns and a handful of snowy creatures.

Impressed by her home transformation, one fan penned: "Awww she did such a nice job!!! This is amazing!!," whilst a second enthused: "Awww this is the cutest winter wonderland entrance ever!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.