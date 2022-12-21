Jenna Bush Hager left red-faced with daughter's on-air confession - watch

It appears that Jenna Bush Hager's daughter has inherited her mom's wicked sense of humor and quick wit.

The star invited her little girl, Mila, onto Today's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday, and this resulted in an hilarious interaction and some bombshell revelations which can be seen in the video below.

Mila's embarrassing topic of conversation left Jenna blushing and she swiftly attempted to change the subject, only Hoda continued to prod their guest.

It was during the same interview but at a different point that Mila also revealed that her mom was making her dreams come true with a new addition to the family.

The star already made her three kids ecstatic by moving them to a big house with an expansive backyard, and now joining Mila, nine, Poppy, seven, and Hal, three, is Holly, the Hager-Bush household's new family kitten.

Since school is officially out for the young tween, her mom let her tag along on the show, and prior to getting to studio 1A, she made the day and the end of school extra special by taking her to pick out her new pet.

Jenna was left red-faced by her daughter on the show

"Can you say what we did today?" Jenna prompted her daughter, who quickly, and excitedly, revealed: "We met my kitten."

"We went and met the kitten we're gonna adopt," the mom-of-three then confirmed, with her daughter adding with a smile that they planned on naming her Holly.

Hoda asked all the right questions, wondering what color she was ("brown"), and receiving a resounding yes from the fourth grader when she asked if she would take good care of her.

Jenna is a mom-of-three

In quite the heartwarming revelation, she confessed that she has been dreaming of having a kitten "since I was two."

She also adorably gave insight into what the dynamic in the house would be with the kitten and her younger siblings, revealing that Holly would be sleeping in her room with her, and when asked whether Poppy would also want the kitten to sleep in her room, she cheekily said: "Yeah, but I already told her she might get to sleep with her sometimes if she's nice to me."

