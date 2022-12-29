Stacey Solomon's surprise pregnancy announcement leaves fans saying the same thing The Loose Women star is expecting her fifth child

Stacey Solomon delighted fans on Wednesday when she announced she is expecting her third baby with husband Joe Swash.

The surprising news sparked a sweet fan reaction, with many eagle-eyed social media users rushing to highlight one particular detail.

Sharing the joyous news on Instagram, the Loose Women star, 33, penned: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & can not believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the happy couple, with one writing: "I'm sobbing, congratulations guys," whilst a second noted: "THIS I just cannot wait my darling [heart emoji] another beautiful pickle."

Stacey shared her joyous news on Instagram

Other fans were quick to suggest that Stacey's pregnancy had been obvious several months ago. "Is it weird I thought this a wee while ago but knew it was rude to ask so didn't say anything… this is adorable," remarked one follower, whilst a second wrote: "Calm down Stacey we all knew you were pregnant months ago, you didn't hide the baby bump well enough in your reels."

Chiming in agreement, a third went on to say: "I knew it, the baggy jumpers gave it away, congratulations @staceysolomon and @realjoeswashy".

The couple are doting parents to four children

Stacey and Joe's "little pickle" will be the latest edition to their blended family of five. The lovebirds are doting parents to daughter Rose, 14 months, and son Rex, three, while Stacey also shares son Leighton, 10, with ex-partner Aaron Barham, and eldest Zachery, 14, with her ex-boyfriend Dean Cox.

Joe, meanwhile, is also a father to son Harry, 15, who he shares with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Joe and Stacey tied the knot in July

The couple's shock pregnancy announcement comes after the former X Factor star told You Magazine that baby daughter Rose would be her last child. "We want to be the best parents we can," the busy mum explained, adding: "this is enough."

