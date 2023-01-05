Pregnant Kaley Cuoco displays bare baby bump in revealing new photo The Flight Attendant star is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying a sun-soaked vacation with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey ahead of the arrival of their first child.

The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram to share several polaroid photos of their luxury getaway and showcased her baby bump, which has 'officially' popped, in the process. One image saw Kaley posing in nothing but an unbuttoned shirt with her blossoming belly clear to see.

Another stunning photo saw the pregnant star relaxing in a black bikini while cradling her bump. A third image featured her topless boyfriend, and another saw them posing together.

Fans were quick to react and commented on how gorgeous the mom-to-be looked in her happy snaps. "Honestly the most beautiful preggers I've ever seen… you shine and radiate nothing but the most beautiful energy with this belly," replied one.

A second said: "Baby bump so cute! You're going to be a great mom!! I'm so excited for your journey!!" A third added: "You are glowing!"

Kaley and Tom announced their big news in October with a photo dump that captured scenes from when they first found out about the pregnancy, including photos of her positive test.

Kaley looked gorgeous in her vacation photos

There were also pictures of a cake from their gender reveal party, breaking the news that they are expecting a baby girl. Kaley also shared photos of her excited partner holding up some baby clothing that read: "I love my daddy."

In an excited caption, Kaley beamed: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Kaley and Tom began dating in 2022

Her fans were similarly overjoyed, as one enthused: "Kaley and @tommypelphrey!!!!! I am so beyond thrilled for you guys!!!!! Beautiful beautiful," while a second posted: "CONGRATS! Incredibly happy for you! Woo hoo!!!!"

Kaley and Tom started dating early last year and made their first official outing as a couple in May at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event.

