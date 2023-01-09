Sharon Osbourne shares adorable baby photo that divides fans The TalkTV star stirred up some conversation

Sharon Osbourne is nothing if not a doting grandmother, and she showed that once again when she took to social media recently to share some baby photos.

She posted an adorable side-by-side of her recently born granddaughter, Maple, her son Jack's daughter, showcasing just how much she'd grown.

The toddler sported an adoring gaze upward in one of the shots and a more mischievous grin in another, and it was just too cute to ignore.

Many of her fans thought so as they inundated the comments section with heart emojis, although many failed to notice her mention it was Maple and assumed it was daughter Kelly Osbourne's newborn.

"Is that Kelly's baby??" one asked like many others as another said: "Kelly doesn’t want her baby on social media she’s made that clear."

However, several came to Sharon's defense and clarified that it was Maple, who'd made appearances on Jack and her grandmother's social feeds prior.

Sharon shared an adorable pair of photos of son Jack's daughter, Maple

"Looks just like Jack!!" one gushed, as another of her followers also commented: "She's cute. It's lovely to see how much of a proud Grandmother you are."

Sharon initially spilled the beans on the birth of her grandson, named Sydney after his father, and gushed about him on her recent TalkTV appearance.

She went on to say: "They're doing just so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him and I'm so proud of her."

Riled by her mother's impatience, however, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday where she issued a statement asking for privacy.

"I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," Kelly shared.

Kelly gave birth to her own son back in November

Indeed, her last public update about her pregnancy was shared on 6 November, when she took to Instagram Stories to hint that she had gone into labor.

"Okay, here we go," she simply wrote against a black background.

