Lady Kitty Spencer shares 'precious moment' with baby Athena in matching sparkles

Lady Kitty Spencer, 33, has one of the best-dressed toddlers in town thanks to her connections in the fashion industry.

The new mother, who announced she had welcomed her first child with her husband Michael Lewis, 65, in March, posted a sweet video of her "precious moment" with baby Athena. Watch the reveal below...

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's 'precious' twinning moment with baby Athena

Aquzurra – one of the brands loved by fellow royals such as the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales – had sent the stylish mother-daughter duo matching footwear. Kitty showed off her gorgeous strappy heels in a shimmering gold before opening a mini box to reveal Athena's coordinating pumps with embellished ankle straps.

"Matching with my little Athena," wrote the model, who works with Bulgari and Dolce & Gabbana, adding: "Thank you for this precious moment @aqazurra."

The gifts came with a handwritten note from the brand that read: "Dear Kitty, a little mother and daughter to sparkle together. Wishing you and your family a wonderful summer. Hope to see you very soon!"

Daughter's outfits

© Instagram Kitty Spencer shared glimpses into her stylish daughter's wardrobe

Princess Diana's niece had previously shared a few glimpses inside her baby daughter's chic wardrobe. Back in May, she shared snaps of several gorgeous outfits from Amaia London on her Instagram Stories.

The first was a yellow and white floral romper with a white and green Peter Pan collar, while the second was the 'Elodie' set which retails for £75 and has a ditsy pink floral print.

"Thank you so much @amaikids for such beautiful summer outfits for my little one!" she wrote.

© Instagram The doting mother showed off her daughter's cute new dress

Back in March, shortly after she announced she had secretly become a mother, Kitty posted a photo of a white ruffled baby dress covered with a delicate pink and blue floral print from Bonpoint.

Kitty's surprise baby announcement

© Tim Graham Kitty grew up with siblings Amelia, Eliza and Louis

Kitty, who is the daughter of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his first wife Victoria Aitken, married millionaire businessman Michael at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in July 2021.

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship, so fans were shocked when Lady Kitty announced they had welcomed their first child by sharing a beautiful montage of her walking on a beach holding her little one.

© Instagram / @elizavspencer Lady Kitty keeps her family life very private

"It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today," she wrote.

Speaking about her private home life, Kitty told Town & Country: "It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion.

"I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."

