Michelle Keegan poses with tiny baby in heartwarming snap

It's all go at the moment for Michelle Keegan who is now finishing wrapping scenes for the next series of Brassic, and in one scene the actress is holding what appears to be a newborn child.

On Friday, the former Coronation Street star shared several snippets of upcoming scenes being filmed for Brassic and in one, her character was holding a baby while standing in what appeared to be a hospital room. A hallway and medical equipment were seen in the room, as was a washroom with a sink.

Michelle was dressed in a denim jacket and tracksuit bottoms with her hair styled in a ponytail as she cooed over the baby, who was all swaddled up in a blanket.

She didn't share a caption for the post, instead tagging her co-star, Bhavna Limbachia, and adding a heart emoji.

Michelle and husband Mark aren't parents to any children, but the actress has confessed to being "broody" although she admitted that she was "too busy" to start raising a family.

Michelle shared a scene from an upcoming episode of Brassic

Speaking to Women's Health in 2018, she shared: "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

Mark has also echoed her feelings, saying the couple regularly speak about starting a family, but their hectic schedules with them filming all over the world are preventing them from doing so.

The radio presenter even went so far as to tell Robbie Williams that he was hoping to call his future children either Teddy or Theodora.

Mark and Michelle dote on their neices and nephews

The pair are, however, a proud aunt and uncle, and Mark has regularly melted the hearts of his followers as he poses with his young nieces and nephews.

In one adorable moment, Mark shared the sweetest photo with a baby asleep on his lap wearing a pumpkin print onesie.

The star looked the picture of happiness as he gazed at the camera, captioning the sweet snap: "Happy Halloween," and added a pumpkin emoji.

