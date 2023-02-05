Heidi Klum opens up about plans for fifth baby The Project Runway judge is already a mom-of-four

Heidi Klum is as happy as can be as a mom to her four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal and currently parents with Tom Kaulitz.

However, the America's Got Talent judge appeared on a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show and cleared the air on whether that was it for her or if she wanted more. Watch her clear the air in the video below!

WATCH: Heidi Klum on whether she would have another baby

Ahead of her 50th birthday this June, the supermodel opened up to The Sun at the pre-filmed finale of AGT: All Stars, saying: "I mean wanting it and it actually being possible are always two different things."

"The big 50 is just around the corner. And things get harder when you get older. But would I want it? Sometimes I think yes."

She is very aware of the challenges of having children later in life and added: "When the clock ticks when you get older it is not as easy as it was when you are younger."

Heidi is a doting mother to her four beautiful children, Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Lou, 13 and Johan, 16, effectively juggling her busy schedule with co-parenting alongside her ex.

Heidi is a mom to four children with ex-husband Seal

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden she discussed Leni moving away for college last year and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Taking the conversation back to Leni, James asked how often Heidi calls her and she responded: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, why don't you just call me back, you know?"

The supermodel is still holding out on hope for a fifth child

She continued: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

