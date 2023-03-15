Helen Skelton stuns in flawless selfie with adorable daughter Elsie

Phoebe Tatham
BBC presenter Helen Skelton looked as flawless as ever in her latest snowy selfie with adorable daughter Elsie.
Strictly star Helen Skelton looked every inch the doting mother on Tuesday as she cradled her daughter Elsie in a stunning new photo.
Taking to Instagram, the former Blue Peter presenter, 39, posted a seriously precious snapshot of herself making the most of the snowy outdoors. Helen looked stylish in a warm black puffer coat and a knitted cream beanie flecked with technicolour dots.
She wore her blonde locks down loose beneath her hat and completed her look with a touch of natural makeup. Little Elsie, meanwhile, looked cosy in a warm snowsuit emblazoned with adorable woodland creatures, tiny mushrooms and dainty flowers.
"You do right to keep your eye on the big kids... Snowballs incoming… And those boys can throw [snowflake and snowman emoji] #snowdays #snow #freshair," Helen penned in the caption.
Helen shares Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler
The TV star's fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Best momma," while a second enthused: "Great picture Helen!!! Bet they absolutely love it!!!"
"Wait till she starts throwing them back! She will be FIERCE!" quipped a third, and a fourth simply added: "Bet the kids are loving it."
Helen's sweet mother-daughter moment comes after the presenter dazzled fans in a ruffled denim dress. Stepping out for a special TV appearance, the busy mum-of-three slipped into a retro midi dress complete with a cinched-in belt and gorgeous detailing.
The star looked dreamy in denim
She elevated her spring look with a pair of pointed nude heels and wore her locks in a sleek, high bun. For an added pop of colour, Helen eschewed her classic nude lipsticks for a bold red lip.
Over on social media, fans adored the mum-of-three's elegant ensemble, with one commenting: "I need that dress you look fab," whilst a second gushed: "Looking beautiful as always."
A third noted: "Have to say you have a real and tangible glow and radiance about you that you've never had before! It speaks volumes," and a fourth praised Helen's presenting skills, sharing: "You have a magical natural presenting talent, Helen."
