Helen Skelton stuns in flawless selfie with adorable daughter Elsie The Countryfile presenter is a mum-of-three

Strictly star Helen Skelton looked every inch the doting mother on Tuesday as she cradled her daughter Elsie in a stunning new photo.

Taking to Instagram, the former Blue Peter presenter, 39, posted a seriously precious snapshot of herself making the most of the snowy outdoors. Helen looked stylish in a warm black puffer coat and a knitted cream beanie flecked with technicolour dots.

She wore her blonde locks down loose beneath her hat and completed her look with a touch of natural makeup. Little Elsie, meanwhile, looked cosy in a warm snowsuit emblazoned with adorable woodland creatures, tiny mushrooms and dainty flowers.

"You do right to keep your eye on the big kids... Snowballs incoming… And those boys can throw [snowflake and snowman emoji] #snowdays #snow #freshair," Helen penned in the caption.

Helen shares Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler

The TV star's fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Best momma," while a second enthused: "Great picture Helen!!! Bet they absolutely love it!!!"

"Wait till she starts throwing them back! She will be FIERCE!" quipped a third, and a fourth simply added: "Bet the kids are loving it."

Helen's sweet mother-daughter moment comes after the presenter dazzled fans in a ruffled denim dress. Stepping out for a special TV appearance, the busy mum-of-three slipped into a retro midi dress complete with a cinched-in belt and gorgeous detailing.

The star looked dreamy in denim

She elevated her spring look with a pair of pointed nude heels and wore her locks in a sleek, high bun. For an added pop of colour, Helen eschewed her classic nude lipsticks for a bold red lip.

Over on social media, fans adored the mum-of-three's elegant ensemble, with one commenting: "I need that dress you look fab," whilst a second gushed: "Looking beautiful as always."

A third noted: "Have to say you have a real and tangible glow and radiance about you that you've never had before! It speaks volumes," and a fourth praised Helen's presenting skills, sharing: "You have a magical natural presenting talent, Helen."

