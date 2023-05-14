Today's Hoda Kotb in tears live on show following emotional appearance from daughters

Hoda Kotb was brought to tears during the last Today show of the week – as the NBC program celebrated Mother's Day.
The star, who is a doting mom-of-two, was surprised by a virtual visit from her daughters Haley, six, and Hope, three, and she reacted emotionally, as you can see in the video below…
The moving video was also a sweet surprise for Hoda's co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, who is a mother-of-three.
Hoda recently paid a special tribute in honour of her youngest daughter. She commemorated the start of National Nurses Week by sharing her heartfelt experience with nurses while her three-year-old daughter was in the ICU.
Alongside her co-anchor Jenna, Hoda reflected on the comforting presence of nurses during her difficult time at the hospital. She took a few weeks off from Today in February when young Hope was admitted.
Speaking candidly, she recalled an emotional moment at 3 a.m., sitting alone in a hospital room, when a nurse entered and offered a supportive touch without saying a word.
"I was just in this room in a chair by myself, thinking about, like, what's going on here," the 58-year-old said. "And this nurse walked in, put her hand on my back, didn't even say anything, just sat there for a minute. I was like, 'Oh my God.' I could feel myself, like, right at the time."
Jenna described the nurse as "like an angel," while Hoda emphasized the nurse's understanding of her emotional state. "They knew at that moment," she said, adding that nursing involves much more than medical tasks like administering IVs and tests. "It's everything that they do."
Hoda also shared a touching memory of asking for a bath for her daughter. "I remember they got this little plastic thing, and they put it in the shower and put Hope in it," she recalled. "That tiny thing, but it was everything at the time. It was beautiful."
While Hoda has not disclosed further details about her daughter's diagnosis, she previously described the experience on Today with Hoda and Jenna as "really scary."
Speaking fondly of Hope, she said her daughter is "vibrant and brilliant" and expressed her joy at having her little one back home. The broadcaster adopted her two daughters with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.
Speaking on the show before Mother's Day, she said: "I had been through an illness, and the idea of getting to a point of having my own children was not even imaginable to me."
I was about to go into surgery for breast cancer. I remember the doctor looked at my mom, who was terrified, and she said, 'Ms. Kotb, I'm going to take care of your little girl and bring her home.'"
She further spoke of how the moment found a full circle happy ending, saying: "I remember when I placed Haley in my mom's arms, and I thought to myself, who would have ever thought that could happen?"
"So to think from that moment there in the hospital to this moment watching my mom hold my children, it's like, God is good."
