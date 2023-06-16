Rebel Wilson praises 'amazing' fiance as she reveals 'emotional eating struggles' at launch of new app

Rebel Wilson has revealed she has slipped back into her "emotional eating" habits, eight months after welcoming her baby daughter, and three years after her Year of Health saw her overhaul her physical and mental health.

Speaking to HELLO! at the launch of her new dating app Fluid, in partnership with Casamigos, Rebel – who is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma and is also setting up a recording studio and working on her career as an actor and director – shared rare details of motherhood, praising Ramona and acknowledging it may be time to take a break for her own self-care.

© Stefanie Keenan Rebel, here with Ramona, welcomed her daughter in 2022

"It's very hard. I was up at 5am with the baby, and if I wasn't here, I'd literally be going to bed at 9pm because I have to get up so early with the baby," she said.

"It is really hard and I'm struggling; I am slipping back a little bit into my emotional eating because it's so challenging. Now I've got to work out, having a baby, what might be my new balance."

In 2020 – Rebel's so-called Year of Health – she told fans how she had been "using food to numb my emotions" and was working on valuing herself better. Two years on, Rebel's life is completely different after falling in love with Ramona, getting engaged, and welcoming her daughter Royce via surrogacy.

© Instagram Rebel's daughter Royce at 8 months old

"Work could not be busier and I'm directing my first movie in October in Australia, but I listen to a lot of podcasts," she continued. "I do love a self-help podcast that can talk about strategies to help you manage emotions. But I am just trying to get through all the cool things that I'm doing and maybe in a year's time, I can have a break.

"I probably should have eased up but the thing with my business is you can't really just ease up and then say, 'I'll get into it next year.' I'm lucky because Ramona is such an amazing partner, she's so awesome, but that's why I'm getting up super early to spend time with Roycy, because I have to go to work and I really respect all the mothers out there. I know I'm in a lucky situation."

© Stefanie Keenan Rebel and Ramona went public with their romance in 2022

Fluid, Rebel's new app which she is launching with best friend Carly Steel, has zero categories, which means you don't have to place a label on your sexuality.

"I think it's a more complex, nuanced way of looking at sexuality and it's very refreshing," the 43-year-old, who has dated men and women, shared.

"You're just a person looking for a real connection and and, and our algorithm is very different. It will learn over time if you're leaning more one way than the other – but it will always throw you a couple of wild cards. It's the first dating app that evolves with you. It learns what your preferences are, and gives you the freedom to be yourself and it changes as you do."

© Netflix Rebel starred in the Netflix flick Senior Year

Rebel also paid tribute to her Senior Year co-stars, who inspired her to build the app, and encouraged her to expand her world view of what sexuality meant.

"If you ask Gen Z now the majority categorize themselves as fluid, which is basically like a rejection of categorization. You look at Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, they're all like, 'We don't care to say.' The Senior Year cast really were really inspirations because they were so open about sexuality and talking about things - which certainly wasn't the case when I was their age. [It made me realize] if they're like that, then maybe I could date a woman – and then look how it ended up now!"

© Stefanie Keenan Rebel, Fluid Co-Founder, Carly Steel, and Ramona attend the Fluid Launch Party

As for her one tip for dating? "Shoot your shot."

"I really pushed myself with dating in 2019. I did this experiment for the Year of Love where I went out with anybody who asked me out. I went on about 50 dates with different people that year and learned a lot about dating and what I was looking for." Rebel said. "It sucks if you get rejected but you've just got to put yourself out there sometimes - and my life has benefited so much."