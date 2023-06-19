Harper Beckham rocks pretty sundress on paddleboard in smiley new photo

Victoria and David Beckham's 11-year-old daughter Harper looks so happy in a new photo shared on her fashion designer mum's Instagram Stories.

The Beckham family clearly enjoyed the sunny weekend and Father's Day on Sunday as both David and Victoria posted several snaps of their clan enjoying the outdoors in English countryside.

In one picture, we see Harper looking so pretty in a white floral mini dress standing on a paddleboard floating on a lake. "Does the weekend really have to be over?!??" Victoria captioned the photo.

Harper looked beautiful dressed in her summery outfit – a white short-sleeved dress with ruffled skirt featuring a pretty floral design. She wore her hair in a cool up-style, which was ideal for the hot humid weather England enjoyed at the weekend.

Victoria also shared a series of sweet family photos on Sunday to pay tribute to her husband David on Father's Day.

She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham. You really are our 'everything' we love you so so much," and tagged her four children.

In one of the snaps we see Harper giving her dad a huge hug - something we see the father and daughter do a lot in pictures the parents share on their social media.

Proud dad David shared his own messages to his children, telling them: "My biggest success & biggest love is my family thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad ( I know kids sorry) and secondly dad really loves you all more than you can imagine, keep being yourselves and keep dreaming @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Love You All."

David posted several photos of his four children, and one particularly cute throwback snap of Harper wearing a yellow dress and oversized cowgirl hat.

Family is important to the Beckham couple, with Victoria previously telling The Telegraph: "I don’t really go away that much."

“David and I work it out so that we’re not away at the same time, so one of us is always here. The other day we were at Harper’s school as she had won a prize, and we were both there. It’s a juggling act, but we have great people around us to make sure it all works.”