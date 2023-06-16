Beyoncé delivers surprise baby news days after twins' 6th birthday

Beyoncé is no stranger to onstage baby reveals having announced her pregnancy with Blue Ivy during her performance at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Now, she's done it again, only this time it wasn't her baby bump that was front and center.

On Thursday night during her Renaissance World Tour in Cologne, Germany, Beyoncé seized the opportunity to make a couple's gender reveal unforgettable.

WATCH: Beyonce and Jay-Z - A family story

The pop diva stunned her audience when she stopped her performance to make the reveal in epic fashion. "I wanna do this right, because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says 'Do my gender reveal,'" Beyoncé said, as fans captured the moment and shared it on social media.

MORE: Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir steal the show in sweet video with famous family

"I just want to do it right! Do I have to open the envelope?" She then took the envelope from the excited fan and built suspense before finally opening the card.

© Getty Beyonce thrilled fans by making the reveal while on tour

Beyoncé looked delighted as she revealed to the packed arena: "Girl! Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!"

The crowd went wild and reveled in the heartwarming moment which comes only days after Beyoncé celebrated some family news of her own.

© Instagram Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy joined her on stage during her tour too

On June 13, her and Jay-Z's twins, Sir and Rumi, turned six. The fiercely private couple didn't publicly acknowledge their son and daughter's big day, but there's no doubt they would have celebrated in private.

MORE: Blue Ivy's rare appearance has fans saying the same thing

MORE: Beyoncé sings with Kelly Rowland's children - details

In fact, Beyoncé put her children before her career as she blocked off their birthday to spend time with her kids with performances either side of June 13.

© Photo: Instagram Beyonce's twins just turned six

Sir has only been pictured on his mom's social media a handful of times, although Rumi stepped into the spotlight slightly more, even appearing in a star-studded campaign with big sister, Blue Ivy, back in November 2021.

The siblings also made a rare appearance with Bey in her Ivy Park campaign.Blue Ivy, 11, appears to be more eager to follow in her mom's footsteps and has been making waves in the entertainment industry in her own right, from featuring in Grammy-winning singles to narrating children's books and most recently taking the stage with her mom while on her worldwide Renaissance tour.

© Photo: Getty Images Blue Ivy is now 11

The singer doesn't talk about being a mom often, but in an interview on GMA, she said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority."

She told British Vogue: "Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration.

© Beyonce on Instagram The family together for Halloween

"It became my mission to make sure she [Blue Ivy] lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued."

The busy mom of three doesn't deny that parenthood is a juggling act though: "I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," she told Elle in 2019. "Making sure I am present for my kids – dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family – all while running a company – can be challenging."

Read more HELLO! US stories here