Gwen Stefani prepares for bittersweet reunion involving her three sons

The No Doubt singer is a mother to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

Gwen Stefani is facing a joyful reunion with her husband, Blake Shelton, but it'll be bittersweet for more than one reason.

The star has been in the UK touring and performing with Pink but is now headed back to America where her country music hubby will welcome her with open arms.

However, it's unlikely that her sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, will be with her as they're currently spending the summer with their dad, Gavin Rossdale, in England.

Not only that, but Gwen confessed she's not quite ready to wave goodbye to her sunny stint in the UK and took to Instagram to share her sadness at bidding farewell.

"Missing the UK already," wrote alongside a selection of photos from her time across the pond.

Fans commented, saying how amazing it was to see her performing in the UK for the first time in 16 years and thanked her for the shows.

© Getty Gwen Stefani rocked fringed boots, fishnets and sequins for her set of UK performances

Blake has remained in the US at their Oklahoma ranch while his family - including his stepsons - have been abroad.

It's been a magical summer so far for Gwen's sons as they met the newest addition to their family... their niece.

© Instagram/Gavin Rossdale Gavin Rossdale with his children and his first grandchild

Gavin posted the first public photo of them all with his daughter Daisy Lowe, fiancé, Jordan Saul, and their bundle of joy, Ivy Love, who was tucked up in a stroller.

The father-of-four wrote a heartfelt message alongside the group photo which read: "Happy fathers day to me and all the great and present dads out there who simply do their best.

© Instagram Gwen's boys are with their dad and loving life in London

"There’s no manual there’s no right way but when all your kids are people you wanna hang out with I'd say you’re on the right path.

"This is my lot and they make my heart sing and feel like I got something right plus the excellent @jordanjaysaul and of course our newest addition -princess ivy chilling and undercover.

"And the sweetest boy Apollo - who is not on social media so he gets his own shout out for being the greatest kid I know. I love these kids more than life itself."

© getty Gwen will be eager to see her husband Blake Shelton

The boys appear to be having a great time in their dad's home country, and Gwen confirmed this during an interview on UK TV.

She appeared on the British morning talk show, Lorraine, to promote her new single, 'True Babe', and spoke about her sons' latest adventure and also shared their reactions to having a famous mom.

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram Gwen loves her alternative life on the farm in Oklahoma

When host, Lorraine Kelly, asked if her boys think that they have the "coolest mother in the world", Gwen jokingly replied: "Yeah they do, actually. No, I'm just joking! "Absolutely not. They're just like, 'That's my mom,' and they love me and I love them," she said, before revealing that she accompanied them on a visit to Primrose Hill.

"They are here actually, right now," said Gwen, who was married to Gavin from 2002 until 2016. "I saw them over in Primrose Hill in the park and they're having so much fun and they're like, 'Wow, we're in London!'

"It's been so long since we've all been here, with the pandemic and everything going on. It feels like time just fast-forwarded."