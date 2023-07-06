The top model has welcomed a son and is mum to a two-year-old daughter

Naomi Campbell is celebrating becoming a mum of two after welcoming her second baby, a little boy.

The world-famous model, 53, revealed the happy news on her Instagram page on 30 June, sharing a photograph of herself holding the newborn in her arms. The adorable picture also featured her two-year-old daughter, with Naomi holding hands with her two children.

Following her exciting news, the internet is abuzz with talk of the English model's chosen name for her newborn son. What has Naomi named her baby boy?

What is Naomi Campbell's new baby's name?

At this moment, Naomi's little boy's name is a mystery. The catwalk star has refrained from announcing her son's name on her social media.

Announcing his birth, she wrote: "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It's never too late to become a mother."

She was immediately inundated with messages from the likes of Winnie Harlow, Donatella Versace, Claudia Schiffer, plus her millions of fans.

The question now is, will Naomi reveal her son's name or will she keep his moniker a secret permanently?

What is Naomi Campbell's daughter's name?

Naomi surprised fans in 2021 when she announced that she had welcomed her first child that May.

Naomi revealed the birth of her daughter in a since deleted Instagram post, in which she wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother."

The photo saw her cradling the newborn's feet, and she added: "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Naomi Campbell's daughter

So far, Naomi hasn't told the public what she's named her daughter, although some of her fans have their own ideas.

Commenting on an Instagram photo of Naomi and her baby girl, one follower posted: "It's the last photo for me. Baby N [love heart emojis]". Another penned: "Sweeeet little Nile! What an angel! And you too."

'Nile' is a name that has featured a few times in the comments. If this is Naomi's daughter's name, it's an extremely sweet choice.

Naomi Campbell on being a mother

Naomi previously told Madame Figaro magazine: "My priority is my daughter now… Every night, I put her to sleep by singing her lullabies. I need to feel her breath on me.

"My daughter is only one, but she is already a little person," she added.

"I can see her personality being formed: she is very decisive, full of joy, curious and dynamic. She's already walking and learning things at a surprising rate. I take her everywhere with me when I travel. Experiencing different places is very formative for a child. That's the way I grew up."