Amanda Seyfried reveals shift in family dynamic with children and husband

Amanda Seyfried has given a very rare glimpse into her family life with her children and husband, Thomas Sadoski, in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

The famous couple - who are starring in the new psychological thriller series, The Crowded Room - are parents to Nina, six, and Thomas, two, and live on their Catskills farm with 34 animals.

But in order to successfully juggle their ranch, parenthood and their busy careers, they've had to make a shift in their living situation.

While discussing their morning routine, Amanda, 37, confessed her mom has moved in next door to be a hands-on grandma.

"Making sure that everybody has what they want before I go out there," she said of what she has to do before leaving the house. To be very clear about my privilege, my mom lives with us, next door. She helps most of the time when she’s here, she does the getting ready for school for my daughter."

Her mom's additional help is needed more than ever as Thomas' movie projects mean he's currently away from home more than usual. "If my husband’s here, because he’s off working a lot these days, it’s the three of us in the morning.

"One of us will be up with the boy and then my mom will be making breakfast for my daughter, and my son will have “Blippi” and his milk and his cereal."

They also have to feed their 17 chickens and ducks, five goats, two horses, five mini horses, a pony, donkey, cat, dog and Amanda's new favorite: a free-range hen who wanders into their house at night.

This routine takes an hour, but Amanda's ability to multi-task like a superstar, means she still finds time to exercise too.

Her elderly pony takes 30 minutes to eat, so The Dropout actress seizes the opportunity to bike, jump rope or lift weights while watching him from the gym.

As for down time, Amanda relaxes by doing something creative. "I always find time to crochet. That’s my meditation," she added. "I’m finishing up a skirt that was really difficult but beautiful.

"I’m just transported to another world because I’m creating something with my hands, and I’m good at it. As my daughter would say when she comes home from school, it fills my bucket."

During her interview, Amanda was quizzed about if she would work alongside Thomas, 47, again in the future.

"He’s an amazing actor and we work really well together," she said before adding: "The only reason I’m always second-guessing it is because I’m never interested in watching real-life couples playing opposite each other. That’s just me though. I mean, you see it all the time and it works."

While Amanda painted a beautiful picture of her idyllic life, don't expect to see her children splashed across her Instagram any time soon.

Opening up about her daughter's privacy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Amanda said: "I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life."