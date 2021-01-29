Matt Damon's $21million LA mansion is a private oasis - see inside Matt's Pacific Palisades home looks like a five-star hotel

Matt Damon has listed his jaw-dropping Pacific Palisades mansion online for a whopping $21million, as he and his family plan a move to Brooklyn Heights, New York. This LA house, with its palm-lined garden, outdoor pool and vast atrium looks more like a wellness retreat than a family home.

Matt, along with his wife Luciana and his four children, Alexia, Gia, Stella and Isabella, has been living in this calm oasis since he bought it for $15million. The enormous 13,508-square home has been a sanctuary for him and the children.

The family enjoy the privacy that the residence provides as they are surrounded by trees, outside there is also an idyllic pool, wooden decking and a children's play area.

The actor's garden features a picture-perfect pool

The property has seven bedrooms which are each decorated in a classic yet luxurious style with wooden floors, high-end furnishings and chic accessories.

Matt's bedrooms belong in a luxury hotel

The vast atrium that's 35-feet high is one of the home's real selling points – and it makes for a dramatic entrance.

Their family home is 13,508 square feet

There is enough room for a royal-standard dining table fit for a banquet and each room has huge floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of that Californian sunshine.

The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the house with light

The family also have a games room, office, staff quarters, wine storage and tasting room!

This Californian home looks like a wellness retreat

The bathrooms are akin to luxury spas with giant bathtubs and luxurious marble finishes.

If we could call this place home, we are sure we would never leave, but Matt and his family have another swanky pad awaiting them. The family will move to their penthouse in New York, which they purchased in 2018 – which will technically be downsizing for them as the apartment has one less bedroom than their LA mansion.

The residence even has its own games room

His best friend Ben Affleck also resides in the Pacific Palisades area – and there has been no word that he'll move states to be closer to his pal.

More information can be found at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com