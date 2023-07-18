Priyanka Chopra's journey to motherhood as she marks special occasion with family

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 41st birthday! The Citadel has had an exciting few years, having welcomed daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas in January 2022. And to mark her special day, we're taking a look back at her cutest family photos to date. Keep scrolling to see the star's journey to motherhood...

© Instagram Priyanka and Nick confirmed that they'd welcomed a child in January 2022

It was in January 2022, that Priyanka and Nick first announced the birth of their bouncing baby girl. Confirming the news on Instagram, the couple shared a joint post that explained: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

© Photo: Instagram Priyanka and Nick were able to bring their daughter home from the hospital in May 2022

By May, the couple were finally able to bring Malti Marie home from the hospital after the tiny tot was forced to spend a heart-wrenching 100 days in the NICU due to premature birth. Celebrating the milestone, Priyanka shared the first official photo of her daughter on social media. As she and her husband Nick cuddled up with their bundle of joy, the Citadel actress also thanked "every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

MORE: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship timeline

READ: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are couple goals during tennis date at Wimbledon

© Photo: Instagram Priyanka has called her love for Malti Marie a "love like no other"

Keeping fans updated on her journey into motherhood, Priyanka posted a snap of herself with Malti Marie as they spent some quality time together at their home in Los Angeles, California. The caption read: "Love like no other."

© Photo: Instagram Priyanka and Malti Marie enjoying quality time together at home in LA

In September 2022, Priyanka melted hearts with a photo of Malti Marie. Looking every inch the doting mother, the Bollywood star appeared in high spirits as she held her young tot with outstretched arms. Meanwhile, Malti Marie looked adorable in her white broderie-detail shorts complete with delicate ruffles. The youngster could also be seen wearing a baby pink headband adorned with a sweet bow. Priyanka captioned the photo: "My whole [heart emoji]".

© Instagram Priyanka and Nick mark Malti Marie's first Diwali

Priyanka revealed the most precious photos from Malti Marie's first ever Diwali in October. As they celebrated privately at home, the family were also joined by Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra.

© Getty Priyanka and Malti Marie at The Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Initially, Priyanka and Nick had made the decision to conceal their daughter's face in all photos. However, in January 2023, the couple brought their little one along for a public appearance at The Jonas Brother's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. During his acceptance speech, Nick said: "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you."

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares glimpse of Malti Marie's first public outing in support of dad Nick Jonas

He added: "It's the greatest gift and I love being a parent with you. So Malti Marie, hi babe, I can't wait to come back with you in fifteen years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

© Instagram Priyanka with daughter Malti in India

In May, Priyanka revealed that she'd taken Malti Marie on her first ever trip to India, which looked incredible. The actress penned: "MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings."

© Instagram Nick Jonas reading to his daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka shared the most adorable photo of Nick reading to Malti Marie in her playpen on Father's Day. The caption read: "He is your biggest champion…He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.

"I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and every day. Happy Father's Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa."