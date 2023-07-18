BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst shares relatable achievement after welcoming third baby

Nina Warhurst has shared a very relatable achievement following the birth of her third child, a baby girl, earlier this month.

The BBC Breakfast star shared a boomerang video to her Instagram Story which was filmed during the school run on Tuesday morning.

In the clip, her two sons, Digby and Michael, can be seen lovingly stroking the head of their newborn baby sister, who was fast asleep in her pram.

The caption read: "School run with all 3? Completed it, mate."

The business presenter, who is currently on maternity leave, went on to share a selfie from her car in the following Instagram Story. In the caption, the 42-year-old quipped: "Livid to find there was no brass band or medal ceremony to acknowledge my achievement."

Nina recently shared an update on her newborn baby girl, who she shares with her husband, Ted. The journalist responded to one of her Twitter followers who asked: "How are you and the baby? Hope all is well and you're not kept awake."

In her reply, Nina revealed that she has been getting a little less sleep, writing: "We are great thanks. She does keep me up but all worth it."

The BBC star, who is married to caterer Ted, welcomed her baby girl just weeks ago, and her arrival was announced by fellow presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay on an episode of BBC Breakfast that aired on 3 July.

Describing the newborn, Sally said she was "a very healthy, beautiful baby girl," while Jon added that her name was a "work in progress".

The arrival of Nina and Ted's third baby came just weeks before the couple celebrated ten years since they first met at a festival in Croatia. Marking the anniversary with a series of throwback photos to when the pair first crossed paths, Nina wrote in the caption of her Instagram Story: "10 years ago today I met @fedbyted1at a festival."

She went on to write: "We spent the rest of the festival together," before sharing a short clip of a glitterball hanging from the kitchen ceiling of their Manchester home. "Now a teeny tiny kitchen disco ball is all we have left of the rave," read the caption.

Posting a snap of Ted cradling their little girl, Nina added: "I wouldn't change a thing."

Nina isn't the only presenter away from the iconic red sofa at the moment as regular host Jon Kay has also been missing from the show for the past week.

Jon, who became a main presenter in July last year, is currently enjoying a pre-planned two-week holiday to spend time with his family. Ahead of his absence, the 53-year-old took to social media with a statement that read: "Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning.

"Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks' time."

Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood was also away from the programme on Tuesday. The Scottish star usually provides forecast updates throughout the show but was replaced by weekend weather presenter Matt Taylor.