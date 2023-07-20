Alex Jones left laughing during rarely-seen daughter Annie's park adventure

With the end of school fast approaching, Alex Jones is about to become a very busy woman, but ahead of her upcoming hectic schedule, she was able to enjoy some time at the park with her daughter Annie, one.

The pair had headed to a playpark to enjoy the sunny weather, but despite plenty of things that the young tot could play on, it was something entirely different that grabbed her attention. Alex captured a moment on her Instagram Stories that showed Annie absolutely captivated by the blue park gate as she peered through where the gate's lock was.

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

Seemingly amused by her daughter's actions, the doting mum lovingly wrote: "Her favourite thing about any playground is the gate. Anyone else?"

Alex doesn't often share photos of her young family, but the star does give fans insights into their lives, while always making sure to protect to the privacy of her young brood. Earlier in the week, the 46-year-old shared a glimpse inside her trip to Great Missenden where she paid a visit to The Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre.

© Instagram Annie's interests amused Alex

Among the snapshots, Alex shared a precious photo of her eldest son, Teddy, six, reading a book from the comfort of Dahl's famed writing chair. In another photo, the youngster was pictured inspecting the wonderfully wacky chocolate-scented double doors.

Elsewhere, Alex posted a heart-warming image of her youngest daughter Annie tackling a jigsaw puzzle with her older brother, Kit, four. The sibling duo looked so wholesome as they enjoyed a sweet bonding moment together.

© Instagram Alex dotes on her family

The family have enjoyed several local trips during the year, and back in May, the family enjoyed a break in Alex's home nation of Wales. Enjoying the hot weather, they had headed for the beach and Alex captured the sweet moment her young girl followed father Charlie Thomson to the sea. In another sweet snap, Annie was seen stood by the water as her older brothers played close by.

The little girl was wearing a sweet peach dress with a ruffled collar and, taking after her mum, her light brown hair fell loosely to her shoulders. Although her head was half turned away, she could be seen looking out into the distance.

© Instagram The family have often headed for the beach

In an interview with Heat magazine, the mum-of-three opened up about parenting her children, saying: "I speak to the children in Welsh, and they answer in English. Annie doesn't speak at all yet, so I'm not sure if she knows. The other two do have an understanding, which is great – though sometimes they use it against me!"

FASHION: The One Show's Alex Jones dazzles in bridal-white dress that looks designer

PHOTOS: The One Show's Alex Jones steals the limelight in gorgeous hot pink outfit