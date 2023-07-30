Gwyneth Paltrow makes heartbreaking comment about daughter Apple's recent departure from family home

The GOOP founder has spoken out about her feelings of empty nest syndrome

Even Hollywood royalty isn't immune to experiencing empty nest syndrome; the feeling of grief parents go through when their children leave home.

Gwyneth Paltrow, mother to teenagers Apple and Moses, recently commented on a reposted Instagram Reel by @thinktothrivecoaching, AKA The Midlife Mom Coach, which detailed the bittersweet feelings of your children reaching adulthood and embarking on life on their own.

The GOOP founder left a 'weary' emoji beneath the post, which was reshared by Instagram account What The Menopause?! "Oh my heart!!! [crying emoji] How beautiful is this. Does this resonate with you? If you’re going through this right now, how are you handling it?" read the caption of the post, to which Gwyneth responded with her heartfelt emoji.

The wellness mogul's 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin flew the nest last year to start college in Tennessee - a milestone moment Gwyneth described as "almost as profound as birth".

© Instagram Gwyneth and Apple are carbon copies of each other

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," Gwyneth told People. Recalling the moment Apple left their New York home, the star said: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears," revealing that she wishes she could see more of her daughter.

MORE: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning $17.5m childhood home – complete with spa, cinema & car showroom

It is believed the mom-of-two still lives with her 17-year-old son, Moses, but will no doubt be nervous about his upcoming departure from the family home when he also leaves for college, or to pursue a career in music.

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow takes selfie with son Moses

Gwyneth has always been candid about the complexities of her personal life, particularly when it comes to parenting. After her divorce from Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2014, she has been dedicated to fostering a healthy co-parenting relationship for their children, Apple and 17-year-old Moses.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of her and Chris Martin with their kids Apple and Moses

"Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks," Gwyneth shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2020.

"But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."

SHOP: Gwyneth Paltrow swears by this $29 miracle moisturizer that sells one per minute