Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey celebrate the most adorable family milestone with baby Matilda

The Big Bang Theory star and the Ozark actor welcomed their daughter in March

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are proud parents to their daughter Matilda Carmine Pelphrey, and the doting mom celebrated an adorable milestone for their newborn.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress, 37, shared the sweetest photo of their daughter looking up at the camera with her big eyes and rosy cheeks.

She was dressed in a pink and white polka-dotted onesie and sported a little plaque that read "4 Months," a celebration of her age, and an ecstatic Kaley simply wrote alongside it: "I mean…"

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

Born in late March, Matilda marked the first foray into parenting for both Kaley and Tom, 41, who started dating in April of 2022.

Introducing their newborn on April 1 with a photo of hers wrapped in a blanket, Kaley wrote: "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!

"We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."

Matilda turns four months old!

Two months into their relationship, the Emmy-nominated actress discovered that she was pregnant, and mentioned on the Smartless podcast that it was a welcome surprise.

"We got pregnant two months in," she said, adding that she and Tom were "like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync," despite the sudden nature of it all. She continued: "We're not 20 anymore. We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"

Kaley and Tom welcomed Matilda in March

Kaley realized she was pregnant while shooting the Peacock series Based on a True Story, and her pregnancy was woven into the plot of the series.

In an interview with Access Hollywood with co-star Chris Messina, when asked about Matilda's "on screen debut," Kaley joked: "She's already a little diva."

They found out they were expecting two months into their relationship

When asked about whether the pregnancy was part of the storyline from the start, Kaley responded: "They rewrote it, which actually ended up being a really important part of our show. It added stakes to this couple. It actually really worked."

She added that her daughter was already developing a love for pop music during nap time, especially the musical stylings of one the Jonas Brothers.

Her pregnancy was worked into the storyline for "Based on a True Story"

"She loves the Jonas Brothers. I'm really serious, loves it. 'Sucker.' Play it for her when she cries and she's like [widens eyes]," she mentioned during her interview.

"I thought it was a fluke but I've done it a few times and she [widens eyes] looks around. So she's going to have to meet them one day. Her idols."