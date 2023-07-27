John Travolta prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight but couldn't resist sharing with fans a fun video posted from his recent trip with his son Benjamin.

The father-son duo looked to have had the best time during a vacation to Japan in July, and posted the highlights from their adventure on Instagram for all to see.

Ben, 12, is growing up fast, and catching up with his dad height wise. The pre-teen was curious about his surroundings and well and truly stole the show in the video, which fans adored seeing.

VIDEO: John Travolta and son Ben take fans around Japan during family holiday

"Amazing trip, Ben is getting so big!" one wrote, while another commented: "What great memories for you!" A third added: "You are the best dad ever!"

John's family vacation, which also saw daughter Ella, 23, join, was no doubt light relief for the family in what would have been a difficult month.

John Travolta with his children Ella and Ben at home in Florida

July marks the death anniversary of his beloved wife, Kelly Preston, the mother of his three children - Ella, Ben and Jett, who passed away aged 16 in 2009. Kelly tragically lost her life on July 12 2020 after battling breast cancer.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella wows with belted look - how stunning!

MORE: John Travolta shares pride for daughter Ella as she makes her catwalk debut

At the time, John announced the sad news on social media. The Hollywood star shared a photo of his late wife close at hand, writing: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer."

© Photo: Instagram John's son Ben is growing up fast!

The family have gone through so much tragedy, as along with Kelly and Jett's passing, they have also lost many close friends, including John's beloved co-star Olivia Newton-John, who passed away in 2022 on August 8, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

MORE: John Travolta pays tribute to wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday

MORE: John Travolta shares pride for daughter Ella as she makes her catwalk debut

John has been incredibly open with his children about grief and dealing with loss, and opened up about one of the difficult conversations he had with his son Ben during an appearance on Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart.

© Photo: Instagram John Travolta is a doting father

Recalling a conversation between himself and Ben, John said: "He [Ben] said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'." "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'

© Gisela Schober John Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston and their children

"'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added. "'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.