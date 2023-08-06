John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu leaves fans in awe with glimpse of luxe summer travels

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu took to Instagram to share an impressive glimpse from her jet-set summer travels

John Travolta's eldest daughter, Ella Bleu, is proving to be ever the jet setter this summer, and has enjoyed some epic international travels.

While some A-Listers or celeb offspring stick to the usual star-studded destinations of Capri or St. Tropez, Ella, 23, has not limited herself this summer, and has been everywhere from Osaka, Japan to Paris, France.

Ella is John's eldest daughter with the late Kelly Preston, who he was married to from 1991 to 2020. They also shared son Jett, who passed away aged 16 in 2009, and son Benjamin, 12.

His daughter took to Instagram over the weekend to share a round-up of photos from her epic travels, which left her fans thoroughly impressed.

She first shared a photo where she is posing next to character actors for Snoopy and Charlie Brown, followed by a photo of her and her little brother Ben posing under a bright orange arch, a classic fixture of Japanese architecture.

She also shared a video with an excited smile on her face as she enjoyed a Mario-themed ride in Super Nintendo World, which is located in Osaka.

After Japan, it seems Ella jetted off to none other than Paris, and she shared a stunning photo of Avenue Montaigne at night, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée's iconic red canopy façade and of course, the lit up Eiffel Tower in view.

She also included photos of a fabulous afternoon tea service she enjoyed, a view from her family's private jet plus the drink she enjoyed aboard, and she capped things off with a video of a beautiful rainbow glistening atop some tropical trees.

© Getty Ella posed next to her little brother in Japan

"Memories from summer," she wrote in her caption, and her followers were quick to gush over all of her stunning vacation snapshots.

"So beautiful. Wow. I'm sure you had a wonderful summer and trip to Japan. You have an amazing dad. And he has amazing children," one fan wrote, as others added: "What a dream trip. And that rainbow is 10 out of 10!" and: "Summer goes by so fast. Enjoy," as well as: "Beautiful! Enjoy," plus another added: "Looks like it was a beautiful summer."

© Instagram The aspiring singer shared a stunning close-up photo of herself too

When she's not traveling the world, Ella is focusing on her career in music, and since 2022, she has released singles "No thank you," and "Dizzy."

The Travolta family at their home in Florida

Though little is known about her personal life, her dad and brother live where she grew up, in Ocala, Florida.

The Pulp Fiction actor owns a mansion in Jumbolair Aviation Estate, where homes are known for having their own adjoining private airstrip.