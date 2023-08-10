Why Peter Andre enforced sleepover rules for teen daughter Princess and new boyfriend

Peter Andre, 50, is juggling parenting his two teenage children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16 – whom he shares with ex Katy Price – and his two younger kids Amelia and Theo with his wife Emily.

Since they're all living under the same roof, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker has revealed that he has "strict rules" in place when it comes to boyfriends and girlfriends visiting. Princess announced her new relationship with her boyfriend in May 2023, but her famous dad insisted he won't be allowing sleepovers for the time being.

Peter admitted that he had his whole family in mind when thinking up these "straightforward" rules.

"My rules in my house are very straightforward. Everyone knows them, it's not even a question. With boyfriends or girlfriends, it's downstairs, doors are open and it's daytime. Down the line if there is a sleepover, one can sleep downstairs," he told the MailOnline to help launch On the Beach's Summer Sun Report.

© Getty Peter Andre and his wife Emily live with their four kids

Explaining his reason behind his decision, he added: "We have younger children too and you don't want them seeing things. If the relationship ends and then you bring someone else in, it doesn't look right and as far as the little kids are concerned it's always a friend is over.

"I have strict rules when it comes to that but like I said, downstairs, doors open and daytime."

© Getty The doting dad has rules when it comes to Junior and Princess' partners visiting

Peter has previously gushed about Emily's skills as a mother but revealed the doctor can also be a strict parent. In an interview with The Times, the I'm a Celebrity star explained: "Emily’s a very strict mum... you should see the eye-rolling".

He gushed: "She's smart and sensible and organised and she makes me see things very differently. She has made me be like I was when I was really young.

© Instagram Peter explained he wants to protect his younger kids with his strict rules

"I sort of went into this crazy life from my late teens to 40 and then all of a sudden she has brought out the simple part of me again."

The couple met after Emily's father operated on Peter to remove kidney stones in 2010. As a thank you, Peter invited Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh and his whole family to his home for dinner.

© Instagram Peter revealed Emily is a strict parent

The pair kept in touch and began dating two years later when Emily was still a medical student in Bristol.

The singer proposed on New Year's Eve in 2013, just days before Emily welcomed their first child together in January 2014. Peter and Emily waited until July 2015 to exchange vows in Exeter's Mamhead House.

