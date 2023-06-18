Jennifer Hudson shares heartbreaking family tribute in touching post

Jennifer Hudson has shared a touching tribute to her late grandmother, Julia, on what would have been her 98th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Dreamgirls star shared a throwback snap showing a teenage Jennifer sitting beside her grandmother.

She penned an emotional message in the caption, which read: "Happy heavenly birthday to my late grandmother, Julia Kate Hudson!"

Jennifer marked her late grandmother's birthday on Instagram

Crediting her grandmother for her award-winning singing voice, Jennifer continued: "She's who I got my voice and my heart from and the reason I'm a singer today! She truly had a heart of gold! I just know she's still walking around heaven, singing all day! Today would've been her 98th birthday. I love and miss you Grandma Julia Kate! Love, Jenny Kate!"

Fans were quick to share their birthday wishes to Jennifer's grandmother in the comments section, with one person writing: "A family of outstanding talents, happy heavenly birthday!" while another added: "Happy Heavenly Birthday to your grandmother!!"

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson began her singing career on American Idol

A third person commented: "May she rest in glorious peace!"

Jennifer, who was born in Chicago in 1981, found her passion for performing at a young age. When she was just seven years old, she began singing in the church choir and also performed community theater, with the help of Julia, who also had an impressive singing voice.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson talks how her family members tragic death affected her

Julia, who was a church soloist, was also Jennifer's coach and the Oscar-winner has previously said that she can hear her grandmother in her own singing voice.

Jennifer's emotional post comes amidst an exciting time for the star, who recently performed at the White House in celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

© Getty Images Jennifer has her grandmother to thank for her incredible singing voice

Marking the special moment on Instagram, the 41-year-old shared a photo that showed Jennifer singing into the mic outside the historic building.

She wrote in the caption: "It was my honor and privilege to perform at the White House last night in celebration of Juneteenth! Black excellence was on full display!!! Our country still has a way to go, but today I am proud to say we have come this far by faith! Glory!!!"

Jennifer has previously spoken about her grandmother's musical influence

Just a couple of days before, the former American Idol star marked one year since she achieved coveted "EGOT" status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Sharing a boomerang clip to Instagram, which showed the actress wearing a fuchsia jacket that bore the word "EGOT" on its back in crystal embellishments and her name, "JHud," on the front, she wrote in the caption: "A year ago today I became the 17th EGOT!! There are no limits to what God can do! It's a year later and I’m still 17."

Jennifer became the 17th member of the EGOT club last year after her win at last year's Tony Awards, picking up a trophy as one of the producers of the show that won Best Musical, A Strange Loop.

She joins the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and Rita Moreno.