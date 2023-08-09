Dylan Dreyer has many talents, and as well as being a well-known face on the Today Show, she has plenty of other career paths outside of TV too.

In 2021, the NBC star released her debut children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, which proved so popular, that A-lister Ryan Reynolds has used it for his latest story on Bedtime Stories with Ryan Reynolds.

As a result, the star's career as a children's author really stepped up a gear when she discovered the news while watching the show with her three-year-old son, Oliver, and she was more than made up.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's children's book is read on Bedtime Stories with Ryan Reynolds

Sharing footage of the moment Ryan introduced the story on his program, Dylan wrote: "This is quite literally the coolest thing ever! Ryan Reynolds reading Misty the Cloud on his new show Bedtime Stories with Ryan! Pretty sure this will be our new bedtime routine.

"Ollie was mesmerized! Thanks @vancityreynolds for including my little book! Be sure to watch it on @maximumeffort channel along with so many other incredible books!"

© NBC Dylan Dreyer is a successful children's author

Fans were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: "This is so awesome, congratulations," while another wrote: "This is so wonderful to see." A third added: "Is there anything Dylan can't do?"

In 2022, Dylan released the sequel to her book, Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine.

© Getty Dylan Dreyer has so far written two books for young children

The mother-of-three - who shares sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one - with husband Brian Fichera, opened up about her books in an interview with HELLO! last year.

Revealing it was her family who inspired the creative career path, she said: "I never really thought about a children's book either," confessed Dylan.

The Today star's children are all fans of her books

"But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather.

Dylan Dreyer with her Today co-stars

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there. Dylan loves their creation and hopes others feel the same. "I personally think this is even better than the first," the much-loved TV star said of the second installment of the Misty and the Cloud collection.

"I think it's a cute story about compromise and friendship and you can't always get to do things your way. "When you give in a little, beautiful things happen, you get along, the day gets better and in this case, you get a rainbow.

"I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

